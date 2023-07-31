Sports

See 2023 NFL Strength-of-Schedule Rankings for All 32 Teams

Mac Jones passing in the pocket
Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots passes the ball while under pressure from Carl Granderson #96 of the New Orleans Saints during the game at Gillette Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Elsa/Getty Images
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

With the 2023 NFL regular-season schedule set and, crucially, the over/under win totals posted for all 32 teams, SportsBettingDime.com editor-in-chief Matt McEwan has released his NFL strength-of-schedule ("SOS") rankings for the upcoming NFL season.

Whereas traditional SOS rankings are based on opponents' records from the previous season, SBD's calculations are based on projected win totals from the upcoming season. With ample roster turnover each year, plus the draft and a resetting of the injury variable, records from last season are not the most accurate gauge of a team's strength. The projected win total for the upcoming season is a considerably more telling measurement.

The table below lists all 32 teams in the NFL in order from hardest schedule to easiest schedule. The number in the third column is the cumulative win totals of each team's 17 opponents in 2023.

NFL Strength-of-Schedule Rankings (2023)

RankTeamCombined Win Totals of 2023 Opponents
1New England Patriots156
2Buffalo Bills153.3
3Kansas City Chiefs153.3
4Las Vegas Raiders152.5
5Miami Dolphins152
6Los Angeles Rams151.5
7Minnesota Vikings151.3
8New York Jets150.8
9Washington Commanders150.3
10Denver Broncos148.5
11Arizona Cardinals147.8
12Baltimore Ravens147.3
13Dallas Cowboys146.5
14Los Angeles Chargers146.5
15New York Giants146.5
16Tampa Bay Buccaneers145.9
17Cincinnati Bengals145.3
18Cleveland Browns145.3
19Philadelphia Eagles143.5
20Seattle Seahawks143.5
21Detroit Lions143.3
22Green Bay Packers143.3
23Jacksonville Jaguars143.3
24Pittsburgh Steelers143.3
25Tennessee Titans142.4
26Houston Texans140.9
27Chicago Bears140.3
28Carolina Panthers138.9
29San Francisco 49ers138.8
30Indianapolis Colts138.4
31Atlanta Falcons130.8
32New Orleans Saints129.9

Note that the projected NFL win totals used in the calculations are, themselves, averages of each team's over/under across North American sportsbooks, which is why not all numbers end in zero or 0.5. For example, if the Dallas Cowboys have a win total of 10.5 at DraftKings, FanDuel, and Barstool, but only 10.0 at BetMGM and Caesars, then the Cowboys' win total for present purposes would be 10.3 (i.e. 51.5 divided by 5).

New England Facing NFL's Toughest Schedule

By a sizable margin, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots have the hardest schedule in the NFL in 2023. New England's 17 opponents this season have a combined win total of 156. While that's equal to the toughest SOS last season (Kansas City Chiefs), the gap between the Pats and the second-toughest schedule (Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at 153.3) is 2.7 games. Last year, only 1.5 games separated toughest from second-toughest.

The Las Vegas Raiders (152.5) and Miami Dolphins (152) round out the top-five hardest schedules, while the Los Angeles Rams (151.5), Minnesota Vikings (151.3), New York Jets (150.8), Washington Commanders (150.3), Denver Broncos (148.5) rank sixth through tenth.

Saints, Falcons Have a Relative Cakewalk

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the New Orleans Saints (129.9) and Atlanta Falcons (130.8) have by far the easiest schedules. The third-easiest is the Indianapolis Colts at 138.4, which is 7.6 games higher than Atlanta. The Saints and Falcons also have schedules that are considerably easier than the easiest schedule last year, when the 32nd-ranked SOS belonged to the Philadelphia Eagles at 137.

After the Saints, Falcons, and Colts, the 49ers (138.8) and Panthers (138.9) rank fourth and fifth-easiest, respectively.

The 16th-ranked Tampa Bay Buccaneers (145.9) and 17th-ranked Cincinnati Bengals (145.3) represent the dividing line between the harder and easier halves of the league.

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season commences with the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sep. 7th, and culminates with the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets on Monday, Sep. 11th, with the other 28 teams playing on Sunday, Sep. 10th.

The final day of the 2023 regular season is slated for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

