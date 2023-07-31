See 2023 NFL Strength-of-Schedule Rankings for All 32 Teams

Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots passes the ball while under pressure from Carl Granderson #96 of the New Orleans Saints during the game at Gillette Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

With the 2023 NFL regular-season schedule set and, crucially, the over/under win totals posted for all 32 teams, SportsBettingDime.com editor-in-chief Matt McEwan has released his NFL strength-of-schedule ("SOS") rankings for the upcoming NFL season.

Whereas traditional SOS rankings are based on opponents' records from the previous season, SBD's calculations are based on projected win totals from the upcoming season. With ample roster turnover each year, plus the draft and a resetting of the injury variable, records from last season are not the most accurate gauge of a team's strength. The projected win total for the upcoming season is a considerably more telling measurement.

The table below lists all 32 teams in the NFL in order from hardest schedule to easiest schedule. The number in the third column is the cumulative win totals of each team's 17 opponents in 2023.

NFL Strength-of-Schedule Rankings (2023)

Rank Team Combined Win Totals of 2023 Opponents 1 New England Patriots 156 2 Buffalo Bills 153.3 3 Kansas City Chiefs 153.3 4 Las Vegas Raiders 152.5 5 Miami Dolphins 152 6 Los Angeles Rams 151.5 7 Minnesota Vikings 151.3 8 New York Jets 150.8 9 Washington Commanders 150.3 10 Denver Broncos 148.5 11 Arizona Cardinals 147.8 12 Baltimore Ravens 147.3 13 Dallas Cowboys 146.5 14 Los Angeles Chargers 146.5 15 New York Giants 146.5 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 145.9 17 Cincinnati Bengals 145.3 18 Cleveland Browns 145.3 19 Philadelphia Eagles 143.5 20 Seattle Seahawks 143.5 21 Detroit Lions 143.3 22 Green Bay Packers 143.3 23 Jacksonville Jaguars 143.3 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 143.3 25 Tennessee Titans 142.4 26 Houston Texans 140.9 27 Chicago Bears 140.3 28 Carolina Panthers 138.9 29 San Francisco 49ers 138.8 30 Indianapolis Colts 138.4 31 Atlanta Falcons 130.8 32 New Orleans Saints 129.9

Note that the projected NFL win totals used in the calculations are, themselves, averages of each team's over/under across North American sportsbooks, which is why not all numbers end in zero or 0.5. For example, if the Dallas Cowboys have a win total of 10.5 at DraftKings, FanDuel, and Barstool, but only 10.0 at BetMGM and Caesars, then the Cowboys' win total for present purposes would be 10.3 (i.e. 51.5 divided by 5).

New England Facing NFL's Toughest Schedule

By a sizable margin, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots have the hardest schedule in the NFL in 2023. New England's 17 opponents this season have a combined win total of 156. While that's equal to the toughest SOS last season (Kansas City Chiefs), the gap between the Pats and the second-toughest schedule (Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at 153.3) is 2.7 games. Last year, only 1.5 games separated toughest from second-toughest.

The Las Vegas Raiders (152.5) and Miami Dolphins (152) round out the top-five hardest schedules, while the Los Angeles Rams (151.5), Minnesota Vikings (151.3), New York Jets (150.8), Washington Commanders (150.3), Denver Broncos (148.5) rank sixth through tenth.

Saints, Falcons Have a Relative Cakewalk

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the New Orleans Saints (129.9) and Atlanta Falcons (130.8) have by far the easiest schedules. The third-easiest is the Indianapolis Colts at 138.4, which is 7.6 games higher than Atlanta. The Saints and Falcons also have schedules that are considerably easier than the easiest schedule last year, when the 32nd-ranked SOS belonged to the Philadelphia Eagles at 137.

After the Saints, Falcons, and Colts, the 49ers (138.8) and Panthers (138.9) rank fourth and fifth-easiest, respectively.

The 16th-ranked Tampa Bay Buccaneers (145.9) and 17th-ranked Cincinnati Bengals (145.3) represent the dividing line between the harder and easier halves of the league.

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season commences with the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sep. 7th, and culminates with the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets on Monday, Sep. 11th, with the other 28 teams playing on Sunday, Sep. 10th.

The final day of the 2023 regular season is slated for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

