See the latest NBA Championship odds with playoffs one month away

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

All season long, there's been a big three in the NBA Championship odds. With a month to go until the start of the playoffs, there are still three teams standing out from the crowd as the betting favorites to win the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy. The thing is, it isn't the same three teams that are thought of as head and shoulders above the competition when it comes to title hopes.

From the outset, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have been two-thirds of this elite trio. And those two are still right there. At Caesars Sportsbook, Boston is set as the +330 chalk to win the NBA Championship. The Bucks, NBA title winners are recently as the 2020-21 season, are at +400. But slipping in between these two Eastern Conference powers are the new kids on the block, the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix, losers to Milwaukee in the 2020-21 NBA Finals, are showing odds of +350.

As the NBA gets ready for the stretch drive, let's look at the movers and shakers in the NBA Championship odds - which teams are looking like locks, and which squads could be offering value.

Suns Rising

Phoenix is still seeking a first NBA title. Along with coming up short two years ago against the Bucks, the Suns lost to the Celtics in 1975-76 and to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in 1992-93.

They've been searching for a path to a title for decades and there's seems to be a groundswell of belief that this time, Phoenix has found it by adding proven winner Kevin Durant. The two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant is a four-time NBA scoring champion and was league MVP in 2014.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The average betting odds across the leading online sportsbooks on the Suns to win the NBA title shortened from +1813 to +419 following the Durant deal. Combined with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, when all three are on the floor together Phoenix is showing a +44 scoring margin. The problem is, that trio has only played 63 minutes together since the trade.

Durant was out with a knee injury when he first arrived. Since, he's suffered an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out 2-3 weeks. Durant is 34 and showing a troubling injury history in recent years. Since 2019 he's lost an entire season to a torn Achilles tendon, and significant game time to hamstring and MCL injuries.

No D in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks also made a bold move to acquire guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets. Paired with Luka Doncic, it gives the Mavericks an explosive backcourt. The average NBA championship odds on the Mavericks shortened from +2929 to +1886.

Dallas is scoring 121.1 points per 100 possessions since the trade was made. However, the Mavericks are allowing 120.1 points per 100 possessions. Teams don't win titles by trying to outscore their suspect defensive game.

Brooklyn 911

At the outset of the NBA season, the third team among that triumvirate of contenders was the Nets. However, as Brooklyn has dismantled its team, shipping out Durant and Irving, the chances of this team being a factor in the playoff race all but vanished.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

On Jan. 23, the betting line on the Nets winning the NBA Championship was +721, third behind the Celtics and Bucks. Today, Brooklyn is +22286.

Will Giannis injury stop Bucks?

Seeking a second title in three years, Milwaukee is currently holding the NBA's best record at 48-18. The Bucks are 19-1 since Jan. 23.

They've won their last two games minus two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's nursing a hand injury. Earlier this season, the Greek Freak was being idled by a wrist ailment.

Milwaukee won't be making any sort of title run if Giannis isn't firing on all cylinders.

Boston still the team to beat

In late November, the Celtics were overtaking the Bucks as the betting favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA Finals and they've held forth as the chalk ever since.

Interestingly, Boston made no roster adjustments at the NBA trade deadline. That would suggest the Celtics are of the opinion that they already have all the pieces they require in order to win a title.