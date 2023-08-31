News

See Spectacular Photos of Rare Blue Supermoon From Around the World

By
News Blue moon Full moon Supermoon Photos

Dazzling photos captured across the globe show August's rare blue supermoon, an astrological phenomenon that won't fire up the skies again for more than a decade.

The blue moon, the second supermoon this month, will reach its peak Wednesday night but is expected to appear full until Friday morning, according to NASA. The U.S. Navy moonrise calendar can be used to check the moon's optimal time based on location.

While beautiful, Wednesday night's unique moon can worsen the extreme weather, delivered by Hurricane Idalia, which is battering parts of the southeastern U.S. The intensified gravitational pull of a supermoon can make tides higher, exacerbating flooding in areas inundated after Category 3 Idalia walloped Florida Wednesday morning. The storm moved into parts of Georgia and the Carolinas later in the day as a Category 1, causing widespread flooding and catastrophic storm surge.

A blue supermoon is rare, as roughly 25 percent of full moons are supermoons and only 3 percent of those are blue moons, according to NASA, which notes that a blue moon will not appear blue in color. The term "blue moon" refers to the second full moon in any month.

The next blue moon will take place in May 2026. While a blue supermoon won't occur until 2037, that year, two will light up the skies, in January and March, according to NASA.

Newsweek reached out via email on Wednesday to NASA for comment.

Photographers from around the world captured jaw-dropping images of Wednesday night's lunar spectacle.

USA

The blue supermoon rises behind One World Trade Center and the skyline of lower Manhattan in New York City, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Super Blue Moon Over USA
The blue supermoon over New York, New York, on August 30, 2023. Gary Hershorn/Getty

Brazil

The blue supermoon, the second full moon of August, rises over a wind farm in Rio Grande do Sul state of Brazil.

Super Blue Moon Over Brazil
The blue supermoon over Brazil on August 30, 2023. SILVIO AVILA/AFP/Getty

Cuba

The supermoon pictured over Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday night. The island nation was also pummeled by Idalia, triggering severe floods.

Super Blue Moon Over Cuba
The blue supermoon rises over Havana, Cuba, on August 30, 2023. YAMIL LAGE / AFP/Getty

Greece

The blue supermoon rises over the Temple of Apollo in Delphi, Greece.

Super Blue Moon Over Greece
The blue supermoon over Greece on August 30, 2023. Valerie GACHE / AFP/Getty

India

A bed of flowers beneath the radiant moon in Kashmir, India.

Super Blue Moon Over India
The blue supermoon in Kashmir, India, on August 30, 2023. Yawar Nazir/Getty

Morocco

The supermoon pictured rising in the city of Rabat, Morocco.

Super Blue Moon Over Brazil Morocco
The blue supermoon rises over the city of Rabat, Morocco, on August 30, 2023. FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty

Spain

The rare blue supermoon is seen at Deposito del Agua of Albacete in Albacete, Spain.

Super Blue Moon Over Spain
The blue supermoon over Albacete, Spain, on August 30, 2023. Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty

Serbia

The supermoon rises behind the landmark monument "The Victor" in Belgrade, Serbia.

Super Blue Moon Over Serbia
The blue supermoon rises in Belgrade, Serbia, on August 30, 2023. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP/Getty

Turkey

The dazzling supermoon rises behind Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey.

Super Blue Moon Over Turkey
The blue supermoon over Istanbul, Turkey, on August 30, 2023. YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty

United Kingdom

The blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building and the Liver Bird statues in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Super Blue Moon Over UK
The blue supermoon over Liverpool, United Kingdom, on August 30, 2023. Christopher Furlong/Getty

Venezuela

The blue supermoon rises behind the Central Park towers in Caracas, Venezuela.

Super Blue Moon Over Venezuela
The blue supermoon over Caracas, Venezuela, on August 30, 2023. Federico PARRA / AFP/Getty
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC