See Spectacular Photos of Rare Blue Supermoon From Around the World

Dazzling photos captured across the globe show August's rare blue supermoon, an astrological phenomenon that won't fire up the skies again for more than a decade.

The blue moon, the second supermoon this month, will reach its peak Wednesday night but is expected to appear full until Friday morning, according to NASA. The U.S. Navy moonrise calendar can be used to check the moon's optimal time based on location.

While beautiful, Wednesday night's unique moon can worsen the extreme weather, delivered by Hurricane Idalia, which is battering parts of the southeastern U.S. The intensified gravitational pull of a supermoon can make tides higher, exacerbating flooding in areas inundated after Category 3 Idalia walloped Florida Wednesday morning. The storm moved into parts of Georgia and the Carolinas later in the day as a Category 1, causing widespread flooding and catastrophic storm surge.

A blue supermoon is rare, as roughly 25 percent of full moons are supermoons and only 3 percent of those are blue moons, according to NASA, which notes that a blue moon will not appear blue in color. The term "blue moon" refers to the second full moon in any month.

The next blue moon will take place in May 2026. While a blue supermoon won't occur until 2037, that year, two will light up the skies, in January and March, according to NASA.

Newsweek reached out via email on Wednesday to NASA for comment.

Photographers from around the world captured jaw-dropping images of Wednesday night's lunar spectacle.

USA

The blue supermoon rises behind One World Trade Center and the skyline of lower Manhattan in New York City, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.

The blue supermoon over New York, New York, on August 30, 2023. Gary Hershorn/Getty

Brazil

The blue supermoon, the second full moon of August, rises over a wind farm in Rio Grande do Sul state of Brazil.

The blue supermoon over Brazil on August 30, 2023. SILVIO AVILA/AFP/Getty

Cuba

The supermoon pictured over Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday night. The island nation was also pummeled by Idalia, triggering severe floods.

The blue supermoon rises over Havana, Cuba, on August 30, 2023. YAMIL LAGE / AFP/Getty

Greece

The blue supermoon rises over the Temple of Apollo in Delphi, Greece.

The blue supermoon over Greece on August 30, 2023. Valerie GACHE / AFP/Getty

India

A bed of flowers beneath the radiant moon in Kashmir, India.

The blue supermoon in Kashmir, India, on August 30, 2023. Yawar Nazir/Getty

Morocco

The supermoon pictured rising in the city of Rabat, Morocco.

The blue supermoon rises over the city of Rabat, Morocco, on August 30, 2023. FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty

Spain

The rare blue supermoon is seen at Deposito del Agua of Albacete in Albacete, Spain.

The blue supermoon over Albacete, Spain, on August 30, 2023. Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty

Serbia

The supermoon rises behind the landmark monument "The Victor" in Belgrade, Serbia.

The blue supermoon rises in Belgrade, Serbia, on August 30, 2023. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP/Getty

Turkey

The dazzling supermoon rises behind Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey.

The blue supermoon over Istanbul, Turkey, on August 30, 2023. YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty

United Kingdom

The blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building and the Liver Bird statues in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The blue supermoon over Liverpool, United Kingdom, on August 30, 2023. Christopher Furlong/Getty

Venezuela

The blue supermoon rises behind the Central Park towers in Caracas, Venezuela.