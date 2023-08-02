U.S.

Senate Active Shooter Call: Threat Sparks Lockdown of Capitol Buildings

By
U.S. Shooting Active shooter

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a reported active shooter situation on Capitol Hill after authorities received an emergency call about a gunman.

"Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call," Capitol Police said on Wednesday. "Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here."

There are no confirmed reports of gunshots at this time.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Politico that the evacuation was the result of "a bad call" and that "no injuries and no shooter were located."

Capitol Police are expected to provide an update shortly.

Capitol Police shooter threat
A US Capitol police officer stands by his car outside the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2023, after unconfirmed eports of an active shooter in the building near the US Capitol. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Video posted to social media showed several law enforcement vehicles driving towards the Capitol and people being led out of the Russell Senate Office Building by police.

Those working in Senate buildings had been ordered to move inside immediately, lock all doors and windows, shelter in place and remain quiet until further instruction.

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," Capitol Police alerted in their initial tweet. "If you are in the area, follow the directions of our officers."

The Senate is currently on summer recess, so the majority of congressional lawmakers are not on the premises.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update 08/02/23 3:30 p.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC