For some time now, men and women in the Senate had to dress in business attire. All that changed this week when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer changed the Senate's informal dress code to no code at all. As of this week, senators can wear whatever they want on the floor.

The move is largely being associated with Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who often eschews suits and ties for hoodies and shorts. Fetterman's casual style and the relaxation of Senate dress requirements have been criticized by Republicans. But they are right about one thing: The Senate ought to have a dress code.

It doesn't have to be a strict dress code. It doesn't have to involve ties or wool suits. But it has to be appropriate for the floor of the Senate.

To be sure, we live in a post-business casual, post-COVID work culture. People working from home in their jammies on Monday will be more reluctant than ever to put on high heels or tie a Windsor knot when they go into the office on Tuesday. But even prior to the pandemic, America was dropping business attire at work and embracing athleisure wear. Yoga pants and tight jeans would have been considered obscene at the office in 2003; now they are commonplace. In 10 years, we'll probably all be saying, "Remember all those uptight folks who were too square to wear Speedos to work in the 2020s?"

The problem is that casual wear in the workplace is a slippery slope, and the slope always angles downward.

To some degree, the casual trend is a positive one. Looking back at those yellowed photos of blue collar laborers from the late 1800s and early 1900s wearing collared shirts and ties to unload trucks, it seems like cruel and unusual working conditions. Even sitcoms and movies from the 80s and 90s often featured some back-office worker doing data entry work wearing a jacket and tie. That seems stuffy and antiquated now, too. If the job doesn't require a dress code, it shouldn't have a dress code.

But the Senate should have one.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) gestures to reporters as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. Fetterman is returning to the Senate following six weeks of treatment for clinical depression. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

According to Michael Douglas's titular character in the 1995 movie "The American President," when the "city planners sat down to design Washington, D.C., their intention was to build a city that would intimidate and humble foreign heads of state." That may be a piece of apocrypha by a fictional character, but members of Congress should still be dressed to impress foreign heads of state and all the other people they interact with on behalf of the United States. Senators are not working on a construction site or isolated in some office cubicle. They are members of Congress who represent not just the American people but the American government.

The code doesn't have to be a full suit and tie. It certainly shouldn't require high heels and a skirt for women. But hoodies and shorts should be out.

Hoodies and shorts after all go beyond comfort; they are a statement. Think about it: If it were just about comfort, Senator Fetterman could wear a crewneck sweatshirt. He'd be just as comfortable, though a lot less noticeable. A hoodie is a statement of nonconformity in the context of the Senate. It says, "I'm not better than the average man. I'm one of the people, one of the guys."

But here's the thing: Fetterman isn't one of the guys. He is a representativeof them—literally. And while Fetterman speaks for the people who elected him, he also speaks for the United States. Everyone in the Senate should dress according to the solemn work on the Senate floor. It's arguably the most important business contemplated by the Constitution.

Don't get me wrong: I have to wear suits every day, and I don't like them. They are not comfortable. Ties are a form of self-imposed strangulation. Suitcoats form a small folded yoke that pulls down on the back of the neck throughout the day. And all of that discomfort surely pales in comparison to having to wear high heels. I'm probably as anti-suit as Senator Fetterman is. But I'm not a member of the United States Senate.

To be sure, the Senate dress code should apply only to the Senate floor. Fetterman should feel free to wear his hoodies and shorts to and from the office and change into something more senatorial before Senate business.

Fetterman and his supporters will likely argue that what he wears doesn't detract from his own productivity. That's probably true: Being comfortable at work probably helps him work. But that misses the point: Doing the work of the Senate is only half the job. Representing the people is the other half.

Danny Cevallos is an NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst and a criminal defense attorney.

