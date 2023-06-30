Watch Senior Cat's Hilarious Method of Checking Owner Is Alive in the Night

A cat pawing her sleeping owner's face to "check she's still alive" has the internet in hysterics.

Jules Bayliss, from Sydney, Australia, adopted Willow as a kitten in 2003. Now 19 years old, Willow wakes her owner up every night.

"She likes her snuggles, and a sleeping human is not an acceptable excuse as to why she should not be receiving those snuggles," the 33-year-old told Newsweek. "It doesn't bother me at all though. In fact, I find it really difficult to fall asleep when she's not in the bed now."

Elderly rescue cat Willow wakes Jules Bayliss up every night with a pat on the nose or face. @byakkobayliss

Seized from a kitten mill, Willow was just 8 weeks old when she was adopted by Bayliss.

"In Australia, it's illegal to sell pets in pet shops in order to discourage kitten mills and to lower the amount of strays and ferals, but it hasn't eliminated them entirely," she said. "Willow and her siblings were rescued from a kitten mill by a community organization who then held an adoption drive, where a small, little, 13-year-old me just saw her in passing and instantly fell in love."

Described by Bayliss as a "clingy snuggle bug," the tabby has amassed more than 270,000 followers on TikTok (@byakkobayliss). Popular for her diva behavior, Willow often sits on Bayliss' bed and screams for cuddles or scratches. The cat's hearing has diminished over the years, so she meows louder than ever.

Bayliss adopted 19-year-old Willow when she was a teenager, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. @byakkobayliss

"She's just a little confused as to why she's not making any sound when she meows, so she just keeps meowing louder and louder in an attempt to hear herself," Bayliss said. "She's basically just a giant, ancient, baby."

Willow is also a snorer, but Bayliss doesn't mind, describing the cat as "the world's best white noise machine."

The elderly feline usually wakes Bayliss up by smacking her on the nose, which she believes is payback for all the times she's booped her on the snoot.

"She likes to mimic all the places I pet her—I think her logic is that if she enjoys it, I'll enjoy it, and it will be a nice gentle way to wake me up," she said.

Willow desires constant attention from her favorite human. @byakkobayliss

Bayliss recently shared a clip of Willow waking her up with a nose slap. Captioned "19-year-old cat checking I'm still alive," the video has received more than 580,000 views and almost 100,000 likes.

"Boop," commented PakkuWolf.

"You have been blessed by the *PAW,*" said Shay Jensen.

"Wouldn't even be mad," wrote Tesicat.

"I love when my cat does it," commented Patrick. "I can't stop laughing because it's so unpredictable."

