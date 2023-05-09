Senior Dog, Aged 22, Looking for a New Home After Owner Died Breaks Hearts

A senior dog called Cooper has broken hearts on social media after an Illinois shelter shared a video of him, explaining that he needs a new home after his old owner died.

The clip was shared on TikTok last Wednesday by Young at Heart Senior Pets Adoption shelter, under the username Youngatheartpets. In it, 22-year-old Cooper, who is a very small-sized breed and still in good health, can be seen doing different daily activities. He eats food and plays around, as he waits for a new owner to give him a forever home.

The post comes with a caption that reads: "Hi, I'm Cooper, and yes - I'm 22 years old! I ended up at Young at Heart after my mom passed away unexpectedly. Everyone is really nice here, but an old boy like me sure would love a quiet forever home and loving family to spoil me silly for the rest of my days. If you live within 150 miles of Woodstock, [Illinois], fill out an adoption application and come meet me!"

On average, a dog's lifespan is between 10 and 13 years, even though this changes drastically among breeds and sizes. Because there are many different domestic dogs, incredibly diverse in size, build, and appearance, it's no wonder that there are significant differences in the lifespan. "In general, smaller dog breeds live longer than larger dog breeds. The cause for this is not well established," the website of animal-health provider PetMD states.

The TikTok video quickly gained popularity on social media and has so far received over 1.6 million views and 208,000 likes.

One user, Beanie & Kate, commented: "GO COOPER. PLEASE TAKE CARE OF HIM." Lala added: "I'm sooo sad for him that he lost his owner...a dog doesn't live that long without a loving owner."

Helena wrote: "Omg [oh my god] 22?? That's incredible! I didn't even think it's possible for a dog to live that long, and he's so spunky! He deserves the best home." And Alexis Flaum commented: "What a healthy and happy senior! I hope he finds a home quick, he deserves that for his golden years."

Another user, Yury410, posted: "What a beautiful angel at 22." And Lily Segura wrote: "I've had 3 dogs live 20 plus years. I would take this little guy." Heather added: "I wish we lived closer. We have a yorkiepoo that is 18 years old they would be best friends."

Jcacjcacjcac wrote: "God Bless this sweet baby and give him a furreeeevvveeer home!" And Jes.Sica posted: "Bless your cotton socks coop. Sending so much love, cuddles and snacks from Australia."

Natalie Ast added: "Someone please give him a comfy home. My family dog lived to 19.5, what a sweetie."

