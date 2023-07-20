Hearts Melt As 15-Year-Old Dog 'Can No Longer Hear' Owner's Call for Treats

Internet users have been left in tears after a dog owner shared how she keeps her senior dog involved during treat time, even though he can't hear her calling him.

Dog owner @jessladky, from New York, loves calling her three dogs over to her to collect their treats, but when she shared a video of the lucky dogs enjoying their snacks, only two dogs were present. The TikToker's oldest dog is 15 years old, and she explained that he "can no longer hear" when she calls him.

In the viral video, which was posted on July 15, @jessladky walks over to the senior dog and gently wakes him up so he can have some treats too. Writing alongside the sweet video, she added that she will "never let him miss out when it's time for treats."

The emotional video has generated plenty of reactions online, as it's already been viewed more than 851,000 times and received over 120,000 likes since it was shared.

Hearing loss in older dogs isn't uncommon, as the American Kennel Club (AKC) explains that they face degenerative changes in a similar way to what elderly humans go through. Certain signs that owners should be wary of include ignoring audible cues, confusion about their surroundings, a lack of response to sounds they previously loved (such as a squeaky toy) and sleeping deeply as they aren't disturbed by sounds.

If a dog is experiencing hearing loss, the AKC encourages owners to teach hand signals instead, allowing you to use visual cues with the dog rather than audible ones.

Any changes in the dog's behavior and their understanding of the environment will depend on how severe the hearing loss is. If they have very minimal to no hearing, they can be easily startled, particularly when they're woken up from their sleep. So, owners should be cautious not to frighten the animal with sudden movements or touch.

TikTok users have loved seeing how the 15-year-old pup gets woken up gently with a treat and gets to enjoy his tasty snack before continuing his snooze. At the time of writing, the viral post has amassed over 700 comments, as the senior dog has earned himself plenty of new admirers.

One comment reads: "Beautiful little retired person."

Another person wrote: "Thank you for including this sweet old man."

"Thank you for loving him so. I've seen so many seniors neglected and disregarded...they've given us the best years of their lives," reads another comment.

