Senior Dog's Reaction to New Puppy Delights Viewers: 'Isn't Feeling It'

Internet users have been left in hysterics by an older dog showing his clear disdain for the new golden retriever puppy that his family brought home, as he offered a very unwelcoming reception.

The stark contrast between the two dogs was highlighted in a video posted by TikTok user @wickeddvixenn, as the new golden retriever was shown energetically rolling around and wreaking havoc in the calm living area.

Meanwhile, the senior German shepherd wasn't so pleased about his serenity being interrupted by this ball of energy, and he instantly looked over towards his owner with a very unimpressed expression. That pleading look was a clear sign of dismay, as his owner joked he "isn't feeling it."

A stock image of a German shepherd looking unimpressed. A TikTok video showing the contrast between a golden retriever and a German shepherd has amazed the internet. Kalisson/Getty Images

Since the video was posted on June 11, it has already amassed more than 2.2 million views and over 232,000 likes from bemused TikTok users.

Introducing a new dog into the home isn't without its challenges, and it's important to give both dogs their own space to grow accustomed to having each other around. The American Kennel Club (AKC) encourages owners to get a crate or baby gate so the dogs can be separated, and building a routine from the start is vital.

The two dogs should be introduced to one another in a neutral setting, and if the senior dog growls or offers any negative sentiment then it shouldn't be reprimanded. The AKC continues by stating that all interactions should be supervised, and the older dog should have plenty of respite from the new addition. Puppies are tiring work, after all.

This senior German shepherd certainly doesn't seem too happy about having to welcome the excitable golden retriever into his home, but hopefully in time they will learn to live with one another.

Many TikTok users have loved seeing the clip of the two dogs and hundreds of users have commented on the post to empathize with the older dog. As a result of the overwhelming reaction to the video, user @wickeddvixenn has continued to share videos of the two dogs.

One comment on the video reads: "Looking at you like, you really brought this guy into our house?"

Another person responded: "GSD and goldens are like opposite ends of the spectrum hahaha."

One TikTok user commented: "That look is a cry for help."

Newsweek reached out to TikTok user @wickeddvixenn via TikTok for comment.

