Don't Miss Senior Dog's Hilarious Reaction to New Kitten: 'Befuddled'

A senior dog's reaction to her family's new kitten has the internet in hysterics, with her expression compared to everything from Steve Buscemi to Pennywise the Clown from IT.

The funny footage was shared by TikToker Britanny Engle (@brittengle_) and shows her 13-year-old hound eyeing up the newcomer. The giant pooch can't take her eyes off the tiny black kitten as it exits the cardboard box, but as she makes a move toward the cat Engle yells at her. Her warning spooks the dog, who walks away looking ashamed.

"Your family decides to get a kitten and your intrusive thoughts almost win," wrote Engle alongside the hilarious video, which has received 6.5 million views.

Stock photo of a large dog looking curiously at a kitten. In a viral video, one 13-year-old dog seemed fascinated by a tiny black kitten. hamacle/iStock/Getty Images Plus

They may communicate in different ways, but it is possible for cats and dogs to bond. According to the Best Friends Animal Society, a number of factors influence how well a cat and a dog get along, from the animals' ages to their personality, from activity level to previous experiences.

A smooth introduction is also key and is one aspect that owners have control over. To help your pets become friends, avoid mistakes such as letting the dog chase the cat, putting their food in the same space or leaving them alone unsupervised before they're fully acquainted.

Fellow TikTok users couldn't get enough of the dog's facial expression, with ang commenting: "In the nicest way possible, your dog looks like Steve Buscemi."

"Are your sure that's not a skin walker?" asked Bethanie.

"Looks like [she] was drawn from memory," joked helloitsmekgp.

"Your pup has the face of a FNAF animatronic I can't explain it," said Mauri M&M.

"Eyes of a ghost Victorian child," wrote Erin.

"Not [the] Pennywise stare," said user1561936002582, referencing the terrifying monster clown from the Stephen King novel It and its film adaptations.

"Intrusive thoughts? I don't even think she's got regular thoughts," joked Quinn Jenee.

"[She] is befuddled," commented user1229007473211, while Yami wrote "Bro is so done with life."

In a video posted a few days later, Engle defended her furbaby's unique appearance. Alongside a collection of cute snaps, she wrote: "Y'all better leave my beautiful girl alone before you hurt my feelings."

"Ohh okay it was just a bad angle," said Riamamo.

"She's definitely scary but all the pretty ones are," wrote Darius Brown.

"I LOVE HER EYES AND THOSE LITTLE DOTTED EARS," said SK_Twinz.

"If I saw her in public I'd want to give her a big hug," commented Haley Bale.

"Your dog is PRECIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL," said Jane Jane. "[I don't know] what these people are on about."

