'Princess on Board': Internet in Love With 19-Year-Old Dog's Stair Lift

As our pets age, they may need a little bit more help around the house, much like us humans.

One pet owner who has gone above and beyond for their 19-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier is TikTok user, and the owner of Mia, @mia19_year_old_staffy.

In a video with over 158,500 views on the platform, Mia can be seen getting into her personalized, pink, fur-lined stair lift, complete with "Princess on board" bumper sticker. Mia rides it to the top of the stairs, enjoys some treats, then comes back down.

@mia19_year_old_staffy

♬ Playground - Lux-Inspira
@mia19_year_old_staffy

The average life expectancy of Staffordshire bull terriers is 12 to 14 years, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), so Mia is doing incredibly well.

With the right care, senior dogs can live fulfilled and active lifestyles. Just because they may no longer do hourly zoomies, they still have a lot of love to give, whether that's by curling up at your feet, or going on a leisurely walk around the block.

It's important to keep your senior dog active, but adjust exercise to their specific needs.

Senior staffie
A senior Staffordshire bull terrier lies down. A 19 year old Staffie much like this one has got her very own stair lift. stanzi11/Getty Images

"If you were to give older dogs a choice, they would likely skip jogging marathons and mountain hikes," says the AKC. "But increasing age doesn't have to mean decreasing activity. Senior dogs still want to play games, get exercise, and go out to sniff the world every day. Even if they need a little encouragement, it's important to keep up their strength and muscle tone. Stiff joints need all the support they can get."

As well as their physical health, their mental health is also important as your dog ages. "Senior dogs can suffer from age-related cognitive decline, including cognitive dysfunction syndrome, which is all the more reason to provide lots of enrichment opportunities," says the AKC. "In fact, mental stimulation is a surefire way to prevent boredom, encourage engagement with you and the environment, and keep your dog happy." The AKC suggests purchasing puzzle toys and a snuffle hat.

Take your senior dog to the vet regularly so they are able to spot any potential issues as early as possible. "Have blood and urine tests evaluated at least once a year," recommends VCA Animal Hospitals. "Early detection of chronic diseases such as kidney disease, thyroid disease, and diabetes is the key to successful treatment and preservation of quality of life. Your veterinarian may also recommend chest and abdominal radiographs (X-rays) to screen for disease and assess heart health."

Users on TikTok could not believe Mia's age. "19 years of being an absolute icon," wrote one. "Aw bless her she's adorable can't believe she's 19," posted another.

Newsweek has reached out to @mia19_ear_old_staffy via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC