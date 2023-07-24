Serial Predator Accused of Attacking Six Women in California

Police are asking the public for help locating Sergio Andrew Garcia, a 21-year-old wanted in connection with attacks on at least six women in the Los Angeles area.

Garcia is "violent" and "dangerous," and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on Twitter.

The first assault linked to Garcia happened at about 8:35 a.m. on July 10, the LAPD said in a statement. Police said Garcia sexually assaulted the victim and attempted to remove her clothing as she walked under the 110 freeway at Olympic Boulevard and LA Live Way.

The following morning at around 10:45 a.m., Garcia allegedly approached a second victim from behind in the area of Chick Hern Court and Georgia Street, slapped her back and fled. Garcia is also accused of committing several assaults on July 15.

Violent & dangerous suspect outstanding. Contact 911 immediately should you see Sergio Andrew Garcia. pic.twitter.com/mALeDeSHpE — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 20, 2023

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said 67-year-old Rosalina Martinez was in her yard in the 1000 block of Fraser Avenue at about 6:15 a.m. when she was approached from behind by Garcia.

The suspect repeatedly punched Martinez in the face before pulling down her pants and underwear, the spokesperson told KTLA. A neighbor came by and scared Garcia away.

Martinez told the station that her entire body hurts after the attack. She was left with two black eyes and a neck brace. She told KTLA that she believes Garcia wanted to rape her.

The LAPD said Garcia allegedly approached another victim as she walked home from church in the 1300 block of South Alvarado Street at around 9:20 a.m. that morning.

Garcia allegedly stuck the woman in the face multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Sergio Garcia, 21, is wanted in connection with attacks on at least six women in the Los Angeles area. Police described him as violent and dangerous. Los Angeles Police Department

He stole her property and fled on foot, police said.

About 15 minutes later, police said he sexually assaulted another woman while she was rummaging through the trunk of her car in the 1300 block of South Burlington Avenue.

And another woman, identified only as 84-year-old Angelica, was also attacked by Garcia on July 15, according to the woman's neighbor.

Jazmin Avila told ABC7 that Angelica was beaten and mugged just steps from her front door, and underwent surgery after the attack.

"After she lost consciousness from him hitting her, he dragged her to an empty space toward the laundry room that way and continued the attack," Avila told the station. "He stole everything, whatever was in her purse and stole her car... she doesn't have a car anymore."

On a GoFundMe page, Avila said Angelica identified Garcia as her attacker after seeing his face on the news last week.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 151 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He is known to carry a black satchel with red lettering that spells "Gucci."

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call LAPD Detective Quintanilla at 213-833-3750, or Detective Frias at 213-484-3632 or 213-484-3460.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have been contacted for comment via email.