Service Dog Left 'Bamboozled' by Mirrored Ceiling in Adorable Video

A social-media video of a service dog catching sight of himself in a mirrored ceiling has melted hearts across the internet.

The viral post was shared on March 24 by Lucifer the German shepherd's TikTok account, managed by his owner @Demon.Dog.Shorts. It has 8.2 million views so far. Lucifer sees himself in the mirrored ceiling of a moving elevator, and clings to the wall with his head tilted upwards to continue observing his own reflection. The trained service dog appears to be bamboozled by the sight.

"Lucifer is a cardiac alert and response service dog. He warns me in advance of fainting episodes, assists with balance, retrieves dropped items, and he can do much more than that too," Lucifer's owner, from Phoenix, Arizona, told Newsweek.

Dog Spots A Mirror
Photos of Lucifer the German shepherd looking at himself in the mirrored ceiling of an elevator. His owner told Newsweek that he is a trained service dog. Demon.Dog.Shorts

As defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, a service animal is a dog that has been trained to perform tasks or do work that directly relates to its handler's disability or special need. An animal like Lucifer would work to mitigate the impact of their handler's disability, thereby increasing safety or independence for them. In this case, Lucifer has been trained to respond to signs of cardiac difficulties in his owner.

A service dog is a highly trained dog with excellent manners and obedience. The Americans with Disabilities Act only considers dogs, and miniature horses trained to guide blind people, as official assistance animals. No other animals are considered service animals or get the benefit that service animals do of accompanying their owners in all public spaces.

What Do the Comments Say?

Lucifer the German shepherd has already garnered plenty of attention online, amassing more than 200,000 followers on TikTok and 17,000 on Instagram.

The post where Lucifer looks entranced at the mirrored elevator ceiling has more than 1 million likes, with thousands of users writing in the comments section below it. "Dog was having an out of body experience," one wrote humorously. "He's so precious," another TikTok user added, while a third posted: "He said 'damn I'm this gorgeous'."

One TikTok user commented, "my dog usually sits in the mirror and stares at me through it," while another wrote, "that is the face of deep existential befuddlement." And the German shepherd's bewilderment had one viewer posting, "ceiling doing me a confuse."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

