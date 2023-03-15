Service Dog Being Patted Down by Airport Security Delights Internet: 'Champ'

A PTSD service dog in training named Hope has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her reaction to being patted down at the airport went viral.

In the footage, shared on TikTok on Tuesday by her owner, under the username hopethefutureservicedog, the 9-month-old yellow Labrador can be seen at the security checks at the airport. She patiently complies as the agents pat her down.

The post comes with a caption that reads: "When your dog gets pat down at the airport by security. And handled it like a champ." A line follows that explains: "She's a service dog in training and has worked hard for this moment."

According to the Transport Security Administration (TSA), when going through airport security with your service dog, you will both be screened by a walk-through metal detector.

The TSA website states: "You may walk through together or you may lead the animal through separately on a leash. If you opt not to be screened by the Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT), or a walk-through metal detector (WTMD), you will undergo a pat-down. If the metal detector alarms, you and your service dog/animal will undergo additional screening, including a pat-down."

However, the TSA will not separate you from your service animal. If you have concerns about your screening, the advice is to speak with a supervisor or passenger-support specialist at any point during the process.

The video quickly gained popularity all over social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, where it has received over 557,700 views and 13,400 likes so far.

One user, Dr. A, commented: "Are they checking his pockets?" And Aislander89 joked: "They just wanted to pet him."

Gee Higgins403 wrote: "done well mine would of rolled over for a belly rub." And Thomas added: "I think he was targeted."

Realtwod wrote: "PET HIM DOWN HES A Might be carrying weapons of warf-are." And Maugz posted: "Better have gotten treats after." JPTrj added: "Frisking is just an excuse to pet."

Another user, Lisa, commented: "what do they think he has on him!!!!" And user540554926777 wrote: "I mean if I was security I'd pat down every dog just to pet them lol."

TrueCrimePanda added: "my dog gave security a big sloppy kiss when the pat down was done."

Jerry Dye91 wrote: "aww so cute he did it great he is telling her what did I do." And mariabarrientos7025 commented: "I know [you're] hiding treats."

Newsweek reached out to hopethefutureservicedog via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.