Watch as 30 Service Dogs Patiently Wait to Board Plane: 'Best Flight Ever'

A video of a service dog-in-training practicing how to board an airplane with a group of other such dogs has melted hearts across the internet.

The TikTok clip, with more than 1.2 million views, shows Hope boarding a passenger plane with 30 other service dogs, all kitted out in yellow vests.

"POV: You're boarding a plane but doing it with 30 other service dogs-in-training," the viral video had been captioned.

Screengrabs of Hope the service dog in a yellow vest, training on a plane with other such canines. "Hope is training with America's VetDogs to be a service dog for a veteran or first responder with a disability," her owner told Newsweek. Courtesy of Hope

A service animal is a dog that has been trained to perform tasks or do work that directly relates to its handler's disability, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The dog's work should mitigate the impact of the handler's disability, so increasing their feelings of safety or independence.

Hope the yellow Labrador's owner told Newsweek about what it's been like to train her pet dog.

"Hope is training with America's VetDogs to be a service dog for a veteran or first responder with a disability," her owner said.

"With me, her basic obedience and socialization training lasts from the time she is 10 weeks old to the time she is 16 months old," Hope's owner added. "Then she goes into formal training in Smithtown, Long Island, [New York], at the foundation's campus to then be matched with her handler."

Hope is 9 months old, so she will still need to train for another seven months before being moved into a more-advanced training program in New York.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to TikTok on March 23 by the account @hopethefutureservicedog, the post has been liked by over 161,000 TikTok users.

More than 900 users have written about the video clip in the comments section below.

"Best flight ever," FinleyTheTherapyDog commented, while another user added: "I would love to be on that flight."

A third wrote: "I would like to specifically request this flight please. Don't care where it's going or how much."

The Instagram account is dedicated to documenting Hope's training journey. It features dozens of video clips that share a genuine insight into how a dog gets schooled to become a professionalized service animal. To date, the account has garnered more than 10,000 followers.

Multiple videos by @hopethefutureservicedog show the pup engaging in confidence-building exercises, often with other service dogs-in-training.

