U.S.

Seven Dead, Multiple Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians in Texas: Police

By
U.S. Texas Immigration Migrants Police

Seven people are dead and multiple are injured after a car struck pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to local law enforcement.

Investigator Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said the fatal crash happened around 8:30 a.m. local time at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants, the Associated Press reported. Police said that it's currently unclear what led to the crash.

Brownsville, which is considered a border town, is located less than 5 miles from Matamoros, Mexico.

Sandoval also told local media that the driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving, adding that more charges will likely be filed as the crash is looking more and more like an intentional act.

Brownsville Texas immigration
A Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agent observes a group of migrants as they pick up their belongings after being released in downtown Brownsville, Texas, on Saturday. Seven people are dead and multiple are injured after a car struck pedestrians in Brownsville on Sunday morning, according to local law enforcement. (Photo by MOISES AVILA/AFP via Getty Images)

The fatal crash comes as the Biden administration plans to lift the immigration regulation known as Title 42 on May 11. Former President Donald Trump invoked Title 42 in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, freeing U.S. authorities to expel migrants to their home country—or the country from which they most previously lived—without undergoing a formal asylum process.

Under Trump and President Joe Biden, more than 2 million people have been expelled from the U.S.-Mexico border using Title 42.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC