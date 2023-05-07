Seven Dead, Multiple Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians in Texas: Police

Seven people are dead and multiple are injured after a car struck pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to local law enforcement.

Investigator Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said the fatal crash happened around 8:30 a.m. local time at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants, the Associated Press reported. Police said that it's currently unclear what led to the crash.

Brownsville, which is considered a border town, is located less than 5 miles from Matamoros, Mexico.

Sandoval also told local media that the driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving, adding that more charges will likely be filed as the crash is looking more and more like an intentional act.

A Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agent observes a group of migrants as they pick up their belongings after being released in downtown Brownsville, Texas, on Saturday. Seven people are dead and multiple are injured after a car struck pedestrians in Brownsville on Sunday morning, according to local law enforcement. (Photo by MOISES AVILA/AFP via Getty Images)

The fatal crash comes as the Biden administration plans to lift the immigration regulation known as Title 42 on May 11. Former President Donald Trump invoked Title 42 in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, freeing U.S. authorities to expel migrants to their home country—or the country from which they most previously lived—without undergoing a formal asylum process.

Under Trump and President Joe Biden, more than 2 million people have been expelled from the U.S.-Mexico border using Title 42.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.