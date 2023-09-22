I'll never forget the time I stared down the barrel of a double-digit budget cut.

It felt like a bad scene from an old Spaghetti Western playing out in slow motion. The heat of pressure from his speech seared into my soul and took my breath away. Our outlooks pointed us in such divergent directions, it was as if we were standing back to back pacing in opposite directions.

Nothing prepared me for how it would feel to duel to the death for my team. For a full 24 hours, I was paralyzed with fear. The only plausible path forward would involve eliminating jobs. All I could picture were the faces of people who trusted me to lead them into the future, crumpling in horrified shock at the news of unplanned, unwanted unemployment.

The next 48 hours involved insomnia and indigestion until an "idea" came into crystal clear focus. Build a business case that demonstrated why a double digital budget cut was detrimental to our customers and to our company. After all, our team led a customer-centric, strategic function with results reported in the company's quarterly earnings announcements.

Staging a Resistance Movement

I scheduled a follow-up meeting with my boss and presented my pitch. His stone-faced reception fired the first warning shot. And then came the fatal shot to the heart. The four words that forever altered our team's trajectory: "This. Pitch. Changes. Nothing."

How often is your reaction to change resistance? I've been there, too. And what I came to understand was all the energy I spent resisting rather than radically accepting kept me and my team stuck. Stuck in fear. Stuck playing small. Stuck in past playbooks. Stuck in seeing only one path forward.

Seven Strategies to Get Unstuck

We often feel stuck when we're facing challenges. Stuck is when we think there is only one way forward...and we don't like that way. When we feel stuck, we struggle to see what's possible. Unstuck is when we can see other possibilities. And that's what I like about these seven questions for getting unstuck from author, coach and thought leader Michael Bungay Stanier. Whether you're an employer, employee or entrepreneur, here's how these questions can move you from stuck to a place of possibility.

• What can I do? When we feel stuck, we focus on what we can't do rather than what we can. Think about the smallest step to take to reframe your focus.

• What can I stop doing? Four questions help me press pause: Does it have to be? Does it have to be me? Does it have to be right now? Does it have to be a meeting?

• What's the fast thing to do? Think less than five minutes. Even five minutes of progress creates forward momentum.

• What's the easiest thing to do? Look in the direction of your strengths. What we do well tends to feel easy.

• What's the brave thing to do? Be bold. Seeing beyond your comfort zone can open up new lines of thinking.

• What's the over-the-top thing to do? Now be outrageous. What would your mentor or hero do?

• What do I want to do? Be honest. And work with your preferences rather than against them.

Resistance to Resilience

When our team asked questions like these, we started to see new choices, new possibilities and new ways to win. Together we did the hard work to change our business model and to transform ourselves from a cost center for the company to a profit center for the company. We doubled the size of our team. And our resilience was recognized and rewarded inside and outside of the company.

What are you resisting right now? The delta from stuck to unstuck starts by getting insatiably curious.