Shadow and Bone Season 2 had several surprises in store for fans, and one of them was connected to David Kostyk.

Season 2 follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) as she rejoined the fight against General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), aka The Darkling, to save Ravka. In order to do so she needs the last two of Illya Morozova's amplifiers to increase her power and she is helped on this mission by Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson).

When General Kirigan and his Grisha forces come to fight Alina, Nikolai and the others, the fate of Luke Pasqualino's character is left in the balance. Here is everything you need to know.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Is David Kostyk Dead in 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2?

In the battle, Kirigan unleashes some of his shadow monsters (Nichevo'ya) onto the Ravkan base where Alina is. One of them attacks the Sun Summoner, Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux), Genya Safin (Daisy Head) and David.

The four are separated in the incident, with David and Genya going one way and Alina and Mal the other. David and Genya end up getting cornered into a kitchen by the Nichevo'ya, and he urges his partner to get into a dumbwaiter that he then locks from the outside and sends down before the shadow monster can get in.

When the battle is over, Genya searches for David and returns to the kitchen where she last saw him. There she can see blood smeared onto the walls, and she says that she "can't hear his heartbeat" when she searches for it using her Grisha powers.

However, while Genya assumes that this means David is dead, his body is not actually shown onscreen which begs the question of if he did, in fact, die during the battle against the Nichevo'ya. Leigh Bardugo's original novels may offer an answer.

The Durast survives the events of the Shadow and Bone trilogy, and he appears in King of Scars and Rule of Wolves, the duology focused on Nikolai that is set three years after the trilogy and also after the Six of Crows duology.

In King of Scars,it is revealed that David and Genya got married before the events of the book, which is teased in the TV show when Genya finds a ruby and a drawing for an engagement ring in David's coat pocket.

David and Genya host a more lavish wedding ceremony in Rule of Wolves, and during the wedding reception, David leaves to work on an idea in his workshop where he is killed during a Fjerdan bombing.

Given the ambiguous nature of David's fate in Season 2 of Shadow and Bone, it is unclear if he is really dead, or if he was simply carried away elsewhere from the battlefield by the Nichevo'ya that was chasing him and Genya.

David's fate has been written in Bardugo's books but the lack of an obvious death in the show means it is not necessarily the case that he's already dead in Shadow and Bone.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is out on Netflix now.