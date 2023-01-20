Shakira has seemingly called out her former partner Gerard Piqué in a new song, something she hinted she may do months ago.

Pop icon Shakira, 45, and professional soccer player Piqué, 35, were in a relationship for almost 12 years and had two sons together before their split was announced in June 2022.

Now, on a new track produced with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Sessions #53," Shakira appears to reference Piqué, their breakup and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

While many fans of Shakira, full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, have been loving the "diss track," it should not come as too much of a surprise as the singer has hinted in the past that she would be referencing events from her own life in her new music.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Shakira's diss track and the hint you may have missed.

Shakira's New Diss Track

In "BZRP Music Sessions #53," Shakira sings several lyrics that fans believe are nods to her former partner and father of her sons Milan and Sasha.

These lyrics include: "So much talk of being a champion / And when I needed you, you gave me the worst version of you," and, "Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies."

"I'm worth two of 22 / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio," is another line fans think is a reference to Piqué and his new girlfriend, who was 22 years old when she began seeing the soccer player.

This isn't the first time Shakira has seemingly referred to her split from Piqué in her music.

This week reports began circulating that Shakira discovered she was allegedly being cheated on by Piqué via the missing contents of a jam jar in their shared home.

This led fans to share their belief that the singer alluded to the Piqué cheating allegations back in 2022 in the video for the track "Te Felicito."

In the clip, which was released around the time of their split, the Colombian singer was seen opening a refrigerator to find the disembodied head of her song collaborator Rauw Alejandro staring back at her.

The song tells the story of a woman who creates her idea of the perfect man in her head, before realizing he is not what she built him up to be.

During an appearance on U.K. TV show This Morning in May 2022, "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker Shakira told her interviewer Alison Hammond: "I guess it happens to all of us once in a while, us women, that you think you're in a real relationship and it's not as real as it seems."

The Hint Shakira Gave About Her Music

In a September 2022 interview with Elle, Shakira hinted that her new music would be reflective of her life as it is an "outlet" for her.

"I have a full album's worth of music that I'm so excited about," she told the publication adding: "I'm really, really thrilled about not only the body of work that I have right now to share with the people who are waiting for it, but also how gratifying the whole process has been for me."

The star went on to say recording her new album has been "therapeutic" for her, saying: "I feel creative right now, and I feel that is an incredible outlet for me to make sense of things."

Shakira continued: "We all go through stuff in life. But in my case, I think that writing music is like going to the shrink, only cheaper [laughs]. It just helps me process my emotions and make sense of them. And it helps me to heal. I think it's the best medicine, and along with the love of my family and my kids that sustains me, music and writing music is definitely one of those tools—one of the few tools I have for survival in extreme conditions.

"It is sort of like driftwood for a man drowning in the sea, that piece of wood that you hang on to when you feel like you're drowning. I think that music is a life raft."

Shakira then gave an insight into how her split from Piqué has impacted her, saying there were days when she "had to pick up the pieces" of herself from the floor.

"The only way to do that, to actually do that, has been through music. You know, to really, like, put myself back together and to see myself in the mirror and know that I am a mom and my kids depend on me," she explained.

"On those days when I felt that my strength was escaping me, like I didn't have legs, those days I wrote songs, and I felt like I was revitalized and invigorated after a writing session. It's like an injection of vitamins [laughs]," Shakira said, adding that she's "so thankful" for her music.