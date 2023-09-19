Shannon Beador DUI Arrest Update as Friends Reveal Details of Car Accident

Friends of The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador have spoken out about her arrest after she was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and hit and run in Newport Beach, California.

TV personality Beador, 59, was arrested at around 1:17 a.m. on Sunday after allegedly driving drunk and hitting and causing damage to property. Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Oberon also shared that she allegedly fled the scene. The crimes she is accused of are misdemeanors.

Mike Fell, an attorney for the reality TV star, told the Los Angeles Times: "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

TMZ, which was the first outlet to break the news, reported that Beador drove her car onto a property in the affluent community and caused damage to the house. Citing sources, the outlet reported that after allegedly fleeing the scene, Beador parked her car in the middle of the street, before police arrived and took her into custody.

Shannon Beador is pictured in Beverly Hills, California, on February 28, 2015. The TV personality has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run, according to police in Newport Beach, California. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Real Housewives co-star Tamra Judge spoke about the arrest on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Two Ts in a Pod, on Monday, revealing that she had spoken with Beador hours after the incident.

"I talked to Shannon yesterday, she didn't say a word to me—nothing," an emotional Judge disclosed, per the Daily Mail. "She said, 'It's been a rough couple of days,' and that's all she told me."

Judge, who said that she "at first… didn't think it was true" when she heard about Beador's arrest, added: "I feel like I'm going to throw up."

The TV personality and podcaster described Beador's arrest as "life-changing," adding: "I feel bad for her, and I'm just happy nobody got hurt."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Mellencamp questioned why Beador would not have called for a ride after allegedly consuming alcohol.

"There is absolutely no reason in this day and age to ever drink and drive," Mellencamp said. "I will not even have one drink and get into the car, because you don't know how an alcoholic beverage is going to hit you."

Beador's friend and fellow Bravo star Jeff Lewis said on an episode of his SiriusXM talk show on Monday that she's "accepting full accountability" and will be "entering counseling this week."

"Unfortunately [Shannon] got a DUI on Saturday night. She was also in a car accident. She was injured, so she's going to be recovering," said Flipping Out star Lewis, per People.

"Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time," he went on. "I was shocked. She called me yesterday and we talked for awhile, and I was shocked because I've never known Shannon to ever, ever drink and drive."

"I will tell you she's accepting full accountability," he added. "She is ashamed, she's embarrassed. I personally, as her friend—[because] people are like, 'Oh she needs rehab,' 'Oh she's an alcoholic'—I don't think Shannon is an alcoholic.

"I think she's been going thorough a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think she has been leaning on alcohol—but I don't think she's an alcoholic."

Sharing more details on Beador's situation, Lewis said: "She's going to be entering counseling this week. So I'm happy about that."

"Aside from Shannon, nobody was hurt in the accident," he noted. "I'm not justifying it, I'm not condoning it. I'm just sharing with you what I know."