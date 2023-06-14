​​Shark That Attacked and Ate Man in Graphic Video To Be Mummified

A shark that bit off a man's head, chest and arms is due to be mummified and displayed in a local museum in Egypt.

Vladimir Popov, a Russian man aged 23, was attacked and killed by the tiger shark as he was swimming off a beach in Hurghada, on Egypt's Red Sea coast.

Now, local news outlet Al Arabiya reports that specialists at the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves have begun preparing the shark for mummification, and have started the embalming process.

A great white shark attacks a seal in this stock image. A tiger shark that attacked and killed a man in Egypt will be mummified by a local science institute. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Footage of the incident, that viewers may find distressing, is circulating online and shows the man struggling in the water as the shark attacks him.

The shark, confirmed to be a tiger shark, was eventually caught by fishermen and was subsequently bludgeoned to death by beachgoers shocked by the attack.

Popov's head, arms and torso were discovered inside the shark's stomach. Other body parts were retrieved from the sea by local fishermen.

The shark's carcass was handed to researchers to investigate if there was a reason for its aggressive behavior.

Only 24 unprovoked shark attacks have been recorded in Egypt since 1828.

"In this regard, the specialized team of the Ministry of the Environment and in cooperation with other specialties have succeeded in controlling the fish that caused the accident and [it] has been transferred to the laboratory for examination and all required information to determine the possible causes of the attack," the Egyptian Ministry of the Environment said in a statement.

Tiger sharks are named for their striped body markings, and are the fourth-largest species of shark, after the whale shark, basking shark and great white shark, growing up to 18 feet long.

A stock image of a tiger shark. Vladimir Popov, a Russian man aged 23, was attacked and killed by a tiger shark as he was swimming off a beach in Hurghada, on Egypt's Red Sea coast. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

According to the Florida Museum's International Shark Attack File, tiger sharks are one of the "big three" species of sharks responsible for human attacks, alongside the great white and bull shark.

Once the shark has been embalmed and mummified, it will be put on display in the Institute of Marine Sciences museum.

Popov leaves behind a girlfriend, who was in the water at the time of the attack but escaped safely.

Popov's father, Yury Popov, was also present on the beach at the time of the attack, and saw his son mauled by the shark.

"We went to the beach to relax," Popov told the Russian 112 media outlet, as reported by the MailOnline. "My son was attacked by a shark, it all happened in seconds."

"What kind of help can you give? This meat grinder happened in 20 seconds, he was just dragged under the water," he said.

His son's ashes will be returned to Russia.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the shark attacks? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.