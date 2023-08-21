Animal Attacks

Shark Bites Swimmer at Popular Tourist Spot: 'Blood Was Coming out of Me'

By
A shark has bitten a swimmer in a highly unusual attack at a popular tourist spot on Spain's Mediterranean coast, following several shark sightings in the area.

The swimmer had been standing in the shallows at Rabdells Beach in Oliva, in the Spanish province of Valencia, when he noticed a shadow approach him, local news outlet Las Provincias reported.

"I didn't have time to get scared," the victim told the news outlet.

The man felt a blow to his left leg, and then the shark's sharp teeth as it bit down on his right foot.

Blue shark
A stock photo shows a blue shark swimming underwater. A man has been attacked by the species at a popular beach in Spain. Alessandro De Maddalena/Getty

"Noticing that blood was coming out of me, I went into the sea so as not to alarm everyone," the victim told the news outlet.

The man was subsequently taken to a local health center where he was given a tetanus shot and was treated for the bite to his foot.

Several beaches were closed after the incident so that authorities could investigate and ensure no other people were harmed.

Blue sharks reach up to 13 feet in length and are found off the coasts of every continent except Antarctica. They are not usually aggressive towards humans, but incidents can occur, especially in the summer when more people are in the water.

The species has been implicated in 13 attacks worldwide, 4 of which were fatal, the International Shark Attack File, reports. This is since records began in 1580, indicating that attacks from this shark are very rare indeed.

Marine biologist Jaime Penadés, told the Majorca Daily Bulletin that the incident in Oliva should not be sensationalized as it was "not at all common."

"These species don't want anything from us, they are looking for fish, not people," he said.

Local reports suggest that the shark had bitten the man after becoming confused and disorientated in the shallows. As sharks do not typically hunt humans as prey, this is a likely scenario.

Unprovoked shark attacks are usually a result of mistaken identity on the shark's part. Most attacks occur when a human is mistaken for prey a shark would typically hunt.

In most circumstances, a shark will bite a human and let go immediately once it realizes its prey is not its preferred food source.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about sharks? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

