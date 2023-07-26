Wildlife

Shark Filmed Feeding on 'Bunker Pod' in Mesmerizing Video

By
What does a shark attack look like from the sky? Not an attack on humans, but on thousands of fish.

Officials from the New York State Parks and Historic Sites have captured stunning aerial footage of a requiem shark as it lunged into a school of Atlantic menhaden, known as a "bunker pod."

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared the footage on July 25 in a post on Facebook that has been viewed over 8,800 times.

Shark attacking school of fish
Stills from the footage of a requiem shark chasing a school of fish. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared the footage on July 25 in a post on Facebook that has been viewed over 8,800 times. NYS Department of Environmental Conservation/NY State Parks & Historic Sites

"Requiem sharks are one of the largest grouping of sharks and are in the family Carcharhinidae," the NYS Department said. "They are strong active swimmers with slender torpedo-shaped bodies with rounded snouts."

Requiem sharks are one of the largest and best-known families of sharks. There are 52 known species of these sharks, which include bull sharks, blacktip sharks, and tiger sharks. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, their name derives from the French requin, meaning shark. However, others believe that they were named in reference to the Catholic funeral mass, also called Requiem, due to their impressive hunting skills.

Indeed, other than the great white shark—which belongs to a group called the mackerel sharks—requiem sharks are responsible for more unprovoked shark attacks on humans than any other species, according to the Museum of Florida's Shark Attack File.

According to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, the four most common types of requiem sharks in New York State are spinner sharks, dusky sharks, Atlantic blacktips, and sandbars.

"They may be gray to brown and usually have light-colored undersides," the department said. "Many species of sharks are similar to each other and individual species may be difficult to identify."

Therefore, it is not exactly clear which species can be seen in the drone footage.

The post has received hundreds of likes from fascinated viewers.

"Awesome. Love seeing the abundant sea life of our south shore beaches," said one user. "Fascinating," said another.

The majority of shark attacks occur when sharks confuse humans for their natural prey, such as fish and seals. If you see fish schooling like this, you should always keep your distance.

The NYS DEC also recommends avoiding swimming in murky water and at dusk, night, and dawn, when sharks may be most active.

If you do find yourself swimming with sharks, it's important not to act like food: don't splash in the water and, if you are diving, maintain eye contact.

