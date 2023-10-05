News

Shark Leaves Grandma Needing 200 Stitches After Savage Attack

By
News Sharks Attack Australia

A grandmother was taken to hospital in a serious condition and needed more than 200 stitches after having her leg bitten in a savage shark attack, according to police.

Police were alerted to reports a woman had been bitten on the leg by a shark close to the Beachport jetty, in South Australia, at about 7:45 a.m. local time on Monday, October 2.

The woman, later identified as grandmother Pam Cook, needed more than 200 stitches in her thigh, according to 9News.

Cook was helped out of the water and was given first aid by bystanders until paramedics arrived.

stock image of a great white shark
A stock image of a great white shark. The shark (not pictured) bit Pam Cook's leg in the attack. Getty

She was then taken to Mount Gambier Hospital, and was said to be in a "serious but stable condition."

The type of shark that attacked Cook was not shared by police in their statement.

Florida Museum's 2022 international shark attack report found there were nine unprovoked shark attacks in Australia that year.

The same report found that the U.S., a country with about 13 times the population, recorded 41 unprovoked shark attacks, only one of which was fatal.

The risk of being bitten by a shark remains extremely low given the number of people who swim or engage in aquatic activities across the globe.

The report added: "Fatality rates have been declining for decades, reflecting advances in beach safety, medical treatment and public awareness."

A Cook family statement shared with South Australia Police said: "We want to thank everyone for their care and support these last few days, it has meant a lot to us.

"Specially thanks to Beachport Sea Urchins and Slugs whose quick thinking and calmness under pressure made sure Pam was immediately well looked after and comfortable.

"To the maritime workers who rushed to assist and support and to the whole Beachport community, paramedics, police who were on hand to help and also support is really special knowing Pam was in great hands, this has not gone unnoticed."

The statement continued: "To all the staff at Mount Gambier Hospital from the surgeons who expertly operated and all the staff that allowed us a safe place to sit away from the public eye thank you.

"Pam is still in hospital but is recovering well and in good spirits. She has a long road ahead but she is one tough cookie. We know that with everyone's support she will make a full recovery and be back doing things she loves in the blink of an eye, although it may be a little while before she jumps back in the water, maybe we can get her to take up running instead."

Newsweek has contacted South Australia Police for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC