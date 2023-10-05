Shark Leaves Grandma Needing 200 Stitches After Savage Attack

A grandmother was taken to hospital in a serious condition and needed more than 200 stitches after having her leg bitten in a savage shark attack, according to police.

Police were alerted to reports a woman had been bitten on the leg by a shark close to the Beachport jetty, in South Australia, at about 7:45 a.m. local time on Monday, October 2.

The woman, later identified as grandmother Pam Cook, needed more than 200 stitches in her thigh, according to 9News.

Cook was helped out of the water and was given first aid by bystanders until paramedics arrived.

A stock image of a great white shark. The shark (not pictured) bit Pam Cook's leg in the attack. Getty

She was then taken to Mount Gambier Hospital, and was said to be in a "serious but stable condition."

The type of shark that attacked Cook was not shared by police in their statement.

Florida Museum's 2022 international shark attack report found there were nine unprovoked shark attacks in Australia that year.

The same report found that the U.S., a country with about 13 times the population, recorded 41 unprovoked shark attacks, only one of which was fatal.

The risk of being bitten by a shark remains extremely low given the number of people who swim or engage in aquatic activities across the globe.

The report added: "Fatality rates have been declining for decades, reflecting advances in beach safety, medical treatment and public awareness."

A Cook family statement shared with South Australia Police said: "We want to thank everyone for their care and support these last few days, it has meant a lot to us.

"Specially thanks to Beachport Sea Urchins and Slugs whose quick thinking and calmness under pressure made sure Pam was immediately well looked after and comfortable.

"To the maritime workers who rushed to assist and support and to the whole Beachport community, paramedics, police who were on hand to help and also support is really special knowing Pam was in great hands, this has not gone unnoticed."

The statement continued: "To all the staff at Mount Gambier Hospital from the surgeons who expertly operated and all the staff that allowed us a safe place to sit away from the public eye thank you.

"Pam is still in hospital but is recovering well and in good spirits. She has a long road ahead but she is one tough cookie. We know that with everyone's support she will make a full recovery and be back doing things she loves in the blink of an eye, although it may be a little while before she jumps back in the water, maybe we can get her to take up running instead."

