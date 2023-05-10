News

Boy's Skull Fractured by Mother's Boyfriend After Wetting Bed: Police

By
News Florida Crime Children Attack

A man accused of beating a 5-year-old boy so severely he fractured his skill has been arrested in Florida.

Shawn Stone, 32, attacked his girlfriend's son for wetting the bed, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held in the county jail without bail.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the couple's home on Valley Forge Road near DeLand. Police were alerted around 8:30 a.m.

Shawn Stone
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared an image of Shawn Stone being arrested. He is now being held in the county jail. Mike Chitwood

When doctors examined the young boy, they found a fractured skull and several older injuries.

Stone attempted to evade police in an all-terrain vehicle but was spotted on Marsh Road and arrested on Tuesday.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant told Newsweek: "Shawn Stone was spotted yesterday while deputies were actively searching for him, and he was taken into custody without incident."

Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared an image of Stone being detained on Facebook.

Chitwood captioned the post: "I want to commend these deputies for making quick work of tracking down our Scumbag of the Week. This morning, Shawn M. Stone punched, kicked, and used a mop handle to beat a 5-year-old child who had an accident. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and Shawn fled on a 4-wheeler.

"He was just taken into custody a short time ago and is headed to jail on a charge of aggravated child abuse."

If found guilty of aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony in Florida, the 32-year-old could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

He told police that he had slapped the boy, but denied repeatedly striking him.

The arrest report states that the boy's mother had left him at home with Stone while she went to a doctor's appointment with her daughter, who has cerebral palsy.

While away from the house, she opened the home security camera app on her phone. In footage from the living room, she allegedly saw Stone standing over the child and repeatedly punching him in the head as he lay in the fetal position.

The mother also alleged that the boy was kicked by Stone as he attempted to get out of bed. She recalled hearing her child begging him to stop.

Stone is accused of grabbing a mop and striking the child with it. The force of the blows reportedly caused the head of the mop to break off. He has denied beating the boy with a mop.

The arrest report also stated that when the mother returned home and confronted Stone, he told her: "I f****** you and I f****** hate your child."

Doctors at Advent Health DeLand had the boy transferred to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando to treat the skull fracture. Medics told detectives that the child had fractured ribs that were healing, as well as fractures on his wrist joint.

A detective also noticed marks that appeared to be cigarette burns on the boy's right shoulder blade, according to the arrest report.

In his police interview, Stone said he had intended to scare the 5-year-old with the threat of being hit, but denied causing serious injury. He admitted slapping the boy in the face with an open hand, claiming that "anger got the best of" him.

The 5-year-old is now in a stable condition in hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC