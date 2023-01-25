Sheep Dog Politely Asking To Be Let Out of Tent Melts Hearts: 'Head Tilts'

TikTok viewers have been amazed by this adorable dog after the owner captured how the border collie her attention in the politest way possible to be let out of the tent they were camping in.

TikTok user Pip Robertson shared the adorable video on her TikTok page, @piprobertsson showing her incredibly polite dog getting her attention with gentle nudges using her paws and adorable whimpers.

As she filmed, Robertson was trying not to laugh too much at her border collie's polite manners while she wanted to be let outside. The video, which has already generated over 380,00 views at the time of writing, was captioned: "Suga out here asking politely to be let out of the tent."

The dog's polite manners have earned lots of praise online as many social media users praised how patient and gentle the dog was while signaling what it wanted.

Therapy dog trainer and writer for Good Dog Swag Michelle Lehr told Newsweek: "Dogs are highly attuned to their environment and are able to communicate their needs and wants effectively through body language, vocalizations and other forms of communication.

"Dogs are naturally curious and love to explore their surroundings, especially when they are in a new and unfamiliar environment like camping. They may want to go outside to investigate the area, which is a positive thing as it shows that the dog is confident."

While it's positive when a dog is communicating to their owner, Lehr also notes that the owner has to communicate back to the dog as well.

"It's important to remember that communication between dogs and humans is a two-way street. As pet owners, we have a responsibility to understand the dog's needs," she said. "With good communication, a dog can feel more secure and confident, and they can better communicate their needs and wants."

@piprobertsson Suga out here asking politely to be let out of the tent ♬ original sound - Pip

The American Kennel Club (AKC) offers dog owners some useful tips on how to potty-train their beloved dogs, and hopefully they too can become just as well-mannered. They suggest giving the dog a routine to make it more scheduled, such as going outside first thing in the morning and last thing at night.

Once this becomes part of the daily routine it will come naturally to the dog to want to go outside at these times.

The AKC also highlights the importance of praising a dog, and never scolding it if it gets it wrong every now and then. "Praising a puppy for doing the right thing works best for everything," said the AKC.

Housetraining a puppy can save lots of accidents for owners, and hopefully make their dogs as polite as Robertson's well-mannered hound.

Many TikTok users adored how polite the dog was in the viral video, with more than 93,000 likes, and plenty of people loving the pet's "head tilts" in the video. One impressed TikTok user commented on the video saying: "She sets a fine example of politeness." Another person wrote: "More respectful and polite than some people I know."

