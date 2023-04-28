Sheep Found Skinned Sparks Fears of 'New Indigenous Species'

The discovery of several dead and skinned sheep in a small town in the U.K. has sparked fears that there could be a "new indigenous species" on the loose.

Suzanne Kay, who lives in Penuwch, Wales, said on Facebook that she had spotted an unusually big cat near her home. Wales is home to a few species of big cats that roam the wilderness in the north of the country, including pumas and lynx. But the exact species of the cat sighted by Kay has not been confirmed.

Kay told the Bristol Post that she was shocked at how many people responded to the post claiming that their sheep had been attacked by a mysterious creature. Some others said they had seen the black cat around.

A Black Panther pictured stalking. iStock / Getty Images

"I have now seen ( twice) what appears to be an extremely large black feline," Kay said in the social media post. "First time it was two fields from my kitchen window and appeared to be the size of a dog, feline shape and moving with a long tail carried behind. Today I [saw] it along the same field boundary from a different angle directly opposite the turn to Blaenpennal on land to the right of the bridlepath (when viewed from the main road). It's probably a very large moggy (cat) has anyone else seen it?"

Farmer Jonathan Davies commented on the post saying that his sheep had been killed by a mysterious creature. Davies' sheep had apparently been skinned by the animal, according to the local newspaper. He reported it to the police who confirmed a big cat had killed his sheep.

Karen Beasley said she "lost two lambs" who had visible bite wounds. She said she "never had this before."

Llyr Ap Iolo said: "We have had lambs eaten clean more than once in the last 8 years, not a fox."

Kay told the Bristol Post that the cat could be "a new indigenous species."

"The wild cats of Wales," she told the news outlet.

However, it is more likely to be one of the pumas that roam the country.

Big cats used to be kept as pets in the U.K. until the 1970s when they were banned. It was not illegal until 1981 to release a big cat into the British countryside, according to UK Big Cats, an information resource site on big cats wild in the U.K. As many former owners released them into the wild, sightings have been happening for years.

Davies told the newspaper: "I phoned a few farmers and a friend in Devil's Bridge, and she said she'd been having trouble for about 15 years. She said she loses about six sheep a year. She had inspectors at her farm, looking at these carcasses, and they told her it was a cat."

