The third time was the charm for one adorable black cat, who was filmed as she took in the surroundings at her new home after being surrendered to a shelter twice before.

The emotional video was posted by TikTok user @catsmeow106. It shows the poor cat with eyes wide as she peers out of a cardboard box after being adopted, hopefully for good this time.

Since the viral video was posted, it has already amassed over 1.5 million views and more than 109,000 likes from supportive followers, who are thankful that she finally has a loving home.

The clip tugged on many animal lovers' heartstrings. A survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association in 2023 revealed that 86.9 million American households own a pet, which comes to around 66 percent.

A stock image shows a cat peeking out from a box. A TikTok video of a shelter cat looking out of a cardboard box at her new home has moved commenters. Mariia Skovpen/Getty Images

Cats are the second most popular choice of pet: 46.5 million households reportedly own a cat, compared with 65 million dog households.

Unfortunately, many cats are in need of a home. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says 6.3 million companion animals are taken into shelters across the country every year. Of the 3.2 million cats that wind up in shelters each year, around 2.1 million get adopted and find permanent homes.

Alongside the TikTok video, the poster said that her new owners chose a "3-year-old cat from the shelter" and that she "had been owner surrendered twice." The owners "love her" very much and are doting over her. Despite her traumatic past, they call her "the sweetest kitty ever."

There was also no shortage of love from social media followers. The video has received over 1,100 comments, with many TikTok users noting how the cat nervously peeked out from the cardboard box and looked at her new home.

One commenter wrote: "She is lovely, enjoy your life together with lots of love."

Another said: "Oh how beautiful, she is looking around taking it all in, thinking please don't take me back."

Other commenters praised the cat's new owner for adopting her and admitted to how emotional they were over the clip.

"Thank you for seeing the value in an adult cat. Their lives are so precious, their love is so undervalued," wrote one.

Another commenter joked: "I'm not crying, you're crying."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.