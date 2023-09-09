Shelter Dog's Response to Finally Being Adopted After 412 Days Melts Hearts

Some dogs leave a shelter as soon as they are rescued or surrendered, but, for others, the wait is excruciatingly longer.

One dog described as a gentle giant by the Benton-Franklin Humane Society has been waiting 412 days to be adopted into his forever home, after entering the shelter on July 22, 2022.

Despite his long tenure at the Benton-Franklin Humane Society shelter in Kennewick, Washington State, Moose the rescue dog was finally adopted on September 1, 2023.

TikTok user Julie Saraceno (@juliesaraceno2), a 42-year-old graphic designer based in Pasco, Washington, shared the happy news in a video on TikTok that's had over 111,000 views. "After 412 days as a shelter dog Moose found a home! We couldn't be happier for him," reads the text.

Saraceno told Newsweek: "A really nice couple out of Seattle adopted Moose! They saw his feature on Newsweek and fell in love."

In another video, Saraceno shared footage showing Moose enjoying his car ride home with his new owners, smiles on every face. "Why does it look like they were meant to be together he blends right in!!!" commented one user.

An image of Julie Saraceno standing outdoors with a dog (pictured left); an image of Moose (pictured right), a dog that was recently adopted after being at a shelter for more than 400 days. Provided via Julie Saraceno / @juliesaraceno2 on TikTok

According to Saraceno, Moose was found as a stray with his brother Ruger. "Ruger got adopted and Moose struggled to find the right home," she said.

Asked why she thinks Moose has been at the shelter for so long, Saraceno explained: "I believe because of his size/breed, and being a little picky about other dogs, it was just tough to find the right fit."

From her TikTok, it would appear that Saraceno publicizes the dogs that are in need to get them adopted more quickly, and Moose is her latest success story. She's been volunteering at the shelter since she was 13.

She said: "When I was little I wanted to be a veterinarian, but then realized I have a greater passion for art, so I switched career paths. But with volunteering as a dog walker and promoting dogs through social media, I've found a way I can still help them."

The graphic designer said she's always been "a huge animal lover" and began visiting the shelter weekly at the start the of COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can't adopt all the dogs in need, but I can try to help them all. I feel very passionate about helping them find their 'furever' homes. Volunteering as a dog walker and being a social media advocate is the way I can give back to them," she said.

The Benton-Franklin Humane Society was established in 1966 and "is a no-kill shelter that receives no government funding." Its website says: "BFHS advocates for the humane treatment of animals through adoption counseling, educational outreach and community services. We promote exceptional pet ownership and work tirelessly to place our animals into loving, forever homes. Compassion and respect guide our actions as we strive to create a model humane community."

Moose was very lucky to end up at a shelter like Benton-Franklin. With most such places across the U.S. at more than full capacity, many dogs that don't get adopted quickly will sadly be euthanized to make space for others.

"No shelter, of course, can refuse an animal. But they can euthanize them—and often do, in a matter of days. Those days can be some of the most stressful, confusing and sad days of a dog's life," reports The Dodo animal website.

Around 3.1 million dogs who were previously companion animals enter U.S. shelters every year according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), and 390,000 of those are euthanized.

Despite these tragically high statistics, the ASPCA reports that the numbers of dogs entering shelters, and also being euthanized, is declining. The charity believes this "can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners."

Users on TikTok were thrilled with Moose's adoption.

"Really impressed with your staff and shelter. You guys all make this happen for these pups. Thank you for what you do and how you communicate to help," wrote one user.

Another posted: "I'm gonna cry!! So happy for him! This made my day! Thank you so much for sharing his story. What you do is awesome!!"

