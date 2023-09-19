Dog Gets Fun Day Out After Spending 224 Days in Shelter in Bittersweet Vid

Social-media users have been reduced to tears by a shelter dog, who waited several months for a home, getting to enjoy a special day out, just for her.

The rescue dog, Coco, arrived at the RSPCA Queensland center in Brisbane, Australia, at the beginning of 2023, and she gave birth to eight puppies who all got adopted before her. So, in August, after spending 224 days in the shelter, Coco was treated to a much-needed day out while waiting for her forever family to come forward.

The adorable video of Coco's day out, which was shared on August 28 on TikTok (@petsofwacol), showed the pup gleefully running around a local park, picking out a new toy, and even trying strawberries for the first time.

The video went viral online with more than 161,000 views and more than 20,500 likes in a matter of days. Although many social-media users loved seeing Coco so happy and grateful to get out of the shelter, they were equally sad that she would have to return there as her wait for a forever home continued.

From left: Coco enjoying her day trip out of the shelter, trying a strawberry; and even picking out a new toy. She was a long-term resident at the shelter in Queensland, Australia, so the staff wanted to brighten her day with a trip out. @petsofwacol / TikTok

Coco spent a total of 239 days waiting to be adopted, so she was considered a "long-termer" at the RSPCA shelter. While discussing her sweet nature, @petsofwacol wrote on TikTok that "she is the happiest dog to exist," but she is a sensitive soul so needs the right family.

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found.

Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

Thankfully for Coco, after becoming a viral sensation on TikTok, an owner came forward to adopt the loving pup just a few days later. On September 11, the shelter posted a follow-up video to explain that they were "saying goodbye to our precious girl" because she finally had a new home.

Coco couldn't stop jumping around and wagging her tail as she excitedly waited for her new family to arrive and take her home after 239 days of waiting patiently.

Hundreds of TikTok users commented on the video of Coco's fun day out to praise her for being so loving and grateful for everything.

A comment by user @georgia2120 reads: "The bestest girl ever! How has she not been adopted?!"

Another comment by @pmmboop reads: "So sad to be over and back at her temporary home."

Others praised the shelter for taking Coco out for such an enjoyable day, as @sarahpanzinetti commented: "Thank you for those few minutes of life for her! And for the toy, they all need a toy."

Newsweek reached out to @petsofwacol via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have any sweet videos or pictures of your rescue pet that you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.