Shelter Dog, 16, Saved From Euthanasia Stuns Internet With Transformation

A vet tech and animal rescuer has melted hearts all over the internet after sharing the story of how she saved her senior dog's life from euthanasia after he stole her heart in a Facebook ad.

A post shared on TikTok on Wednesday, under the username Rainbowbrighttt, shows the rescue poodle before and after being rescued by his new owner, and the difference didn't go unnoticed among viewers.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that explains: "I met the love of my life when he was 15 years old, stuck in an overcrowded shelter in Texas. I saw a post on Facebook about him at a shelter euthanizing for space. I immediately went and picked him up. To the bath we went! I have never met a dog that smelled that bad. His remaining teeth were rotten and he had two large fistulas. I started taking him to work every day, and named him Alfie.

"Alfie saw a vet for the first time in god knows how long. He was diagnosed with kidney failure. I was already sooo attached to him and was terrified I would lose him before I could show him how amazing life can be. But with a specialized diet, fluids, and a helicopter mom (lol) he started to thrive. He quickly became the most important thing to me. Lots of questionable mom haircuts. Sorry bud, it had to be done lol."

About 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Of those, about 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Pedigree reports that of all dogs, some breeds are more often abandoned than others and can be found in shelters more often than other breeds, including pit bulls, Labrador retrievers, German shepherds, dachshunds, chihuahuas and boxers.

The TikTok post continues, showing pictures of their life together, enjoying every single day and fighting for the 16-year-old pup's life together like family.

"Then he got sick with pancreatitis..." the post went on to say, "and his dental work showed he had a jaw fracture (in two places!). I was so scared I would lose him. But love (and modern medicine) is a powerful thing. And once he had his teeth removed he became a whole new dog."

Alfie's new owner finished off her video with a sweet note to the love of her life: "He was the missing piece to the puzzle when I thought it was already complete. He's been with me over a year now and I dread the day we say goodbye. Because I know he's the greatest love I'll ever have. This is your sign to take a chance on a senior pet! They are worth it, trust Alfie and I. to Alfie - may we have many more years and many more bowls of ice cream to share."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has received more than 2.3 million views and 337,600 likes on the platform.

One user, user1811955256048, commented: "He looks 10 years younger, I will go to bed peacefully knowing the last half of his life will be filled with love." And Bri said: "So we all here crying at 4 am."

Aka.MammaLongLegs added: "I'm sobbing, thank you for giving this amazing boy another chance. My dream is for one day to be able to adopt as many senior dogs as I possibly can."

CelinaSpookyBoo wrote: "Dogs are the greatest gift in life, I have had my molly for 11 years and I can't imagine living a life without her." And Chiara said: "And the fact that the word LIFE is in his name "Alfie" ... you really gave him a second chance on life."

Another user, GIZZARD, commented: "Wishing u both a wonderful life together." And Julia Davis said: "You are incredible! Alfie is a heart-stealer, how amazing that you two are sharing this adventure together!"

Bubbles added: "I'm legit crying right now, this is so beautiful and you're an amazing person. May Alfie live many more years in his amazing home with you."

