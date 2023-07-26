Shelter Reveals All the Heartbreaking Reasons Dogs Were Abandoned

A shelter is sharing the devastating reasons why its dogs were abandoned, with the video leaving animal lovers clearly moved.

The clip was posted by TikTok user Riley (@shelterdogs), an adoption coordinator at Ohio's Marion Area Humane Society. The video begins by showing a row of dogs in pens, along with a caption that reads "Reasons our dogs ended up in the shelter system."

First up is Pierre, who was taken from an abusive owner in September 2022 as a "humane case" and was confined to a crate his entire life. Despite his tragic backstory, Pierre happily wags his tail at the sight of Riley, with a smile on his face.

A stock photo shows a sad-looking dog behind a fence at a kennel. A video of shelter dogs' stories has gone viral on TikTok. AwaylGl/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Next is Misty, who appears to be a Staffordshire bull terrier and was surrendered to the shelter in October 2022. Misty's previous owners had used her for breeding and got rid of her when she could no longer produce puppies. Like Pierre, Misty looks up at the camera full of love.

Echo, who was handed into the shelter last November after her owner had a baby, is less than a year old. Princess was surrendered in March after her owner went to jail, while Spaghetti's owner "threatened to unalive him." The pup was brought in earlier this month.

"It's not their fault they are here," Riley wrote alongside the heartbreaking footage.

About 6.3 million pets enter shelters annually in the U.S., the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says. That figure includes approximately 3.1 million dogs, and only 2 million will find new homes.

Sadly, around 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized each year, and only 23 percent of pet owners adopted their canine companions from a shelter.

Riley's footage has gone viral, receiving 2.8 million views and over 450,000 likes from dog lovers.

"Poor babies," commented Ellie-joyce Wright.

"I'm cryinggggg this is so sadddd," said Bri.

"People are so cruel," wrote Lexi122.

"The fact they are still wagging their tails," said i like kitties >=3, alongside a sad-face emoji.

"The one who went to jail makes me so sad, they probably both miss each other," commented Victoria.

"I'd take every single one of them if I could," said Taylor McCrea.

"We dont deserve those beautiful pure doggos," wrote C-Dizzle-Swizzle.

"They are all perfect," said user743741. "I hope they find amazing homes."

Newsweek reached out to @shelterdogs for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones. Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.