U.S.

Sheriff Says Ex-Employee Faked Carjacking Story After Shooting Himself

By
U.S. Police Sheriff Florida Florida man

A Florida man lost his job at a local sheriff's office and faces criminal charges after allegedly fabricating a story, claiming that he was the victim of an attempted carjacking and shooting by "two unknown black males," according to the sheriff's office.

Dakotah Wood, 21, of Weeki Wachee, Florida, initially told deputies that the two men shot him in the leg and he returned fire. However, while being treated for his wound, he allegedly confessed that he shot himself, Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said in a press release on Friday.

Wood resigned from his job as a telecommunicator with HCSO amid the investigation into the June 30 incident, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in the statement, which was also shared on Facebook. Wood faces charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, false reports of commission of crimes, and discharging a firearm in public or residential property.

Florida Man Makes Up Carjacking Story
Police tape is pictured at a crime scene in Monterey Park, California, on January 2023. Inset is a photo of Dakotah Wood, a Florida man who is facing charges after allegedly making up a story about an attempted carjacking and shooting to cover that he really shot himself, the local sheriff's office and previous employer, said in a statement. Getty, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office/Frederic J. BROWN / AFP, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Newsweek reached out via email to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and the office of the Hernando County as Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller.

HCSO deputies responded at roughly 3:30 a.m. local time to the call regarding an attempted carjacking and shooting, according to the statement. Wood told the deputies, according Nienhuis, that while he was at Linda Pedersen Park that "two unknown black males" tried to steal his vehicle. Wood told investigators that the men displayed a gun and threatened to kill him before shooting him in the thigh, adding that the shooters collected the shell casing prior to fleeing on foot. After being hit in the leg, Wood said he grabbed his personal firearm and "fired approximately five rounds in self-defense," and told HCSO deputies that he believed he hit one of the suspects "several times," the sheriff said.

Wood was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, according to HCSO's statement, that's where he allegedly confessed the whole ordeal was made up.

Read more

When interviewed at the hospital, Nienhuis said that Wood admitted to investigators he lied about the carjacking story. Wood said he drove to Linda Pedersen Park because he was "upset over issues he was having with his girlfriend." He told HCSO deputies that he was "playing" with his gun in his vehicle when the firearm accidentally discharged and shot him in the thigh.

He told investigators that made up the story because he "did not want to get into trouble," the sheriff said.

"These types of situations are relatively rare, unfortunate, and unpleasant," Nienhuis said. "My administration, however, has a very public reputation of holding my people accountable for their actions. The public can be confident that when an employee does something of this nature, they will forfeit their ability to be associated with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC