Shock As Dog Escapes Her Kennel Mid-Flight After Chewing Through Cage

A video of a dog on a plane that managed to escape her crate during a six-hour flight has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on September 5 by John Krajewski (@johnkrajewski) and had 1.4 million views at the time of writing. The footage shows a dog standing near the door of what appears to be an Alaska Airlines aircraft.

The crew said Sputnik the Shiba Inu was just "standing there like she's waiting for the red carpet" when the plane door opened, according to messages overlaid on the video.

Airlines each have their own rules about whether or not pets can travel on a plane with their owners. "Depending on the airline, your pet may be able to travel on your flight either in the cabin or in the cargo hold," wrote the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Stock images of a Shiba Inu dog (pictured left) and the cargo hold of a plane (pictured right). A video of a Shiba Inu dog that managed to escape her crate during a flight has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), only small dogs and cats are allowed to travel in a plane cabin. However, some airlines may not allow this and your pets will be transported as special baggage in a heated and ventilated hold. "Do not worry, cats and dogs actually travel better this way because it is quieter and they will rest in a darkened environment," the International Air Transport Association (IATA) explains.

It is important to place your pet in an appropriately sized container to ensure there is enough space for your pet to "turn about normally while standing, to stand and sit erect, and to lie in a natural position," added the IATA.

As explained by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), the transport of pets must fulfill various requirements under the Animal Welfare Act, such as cages and other shipping containers having to meet "the minimum standard for size, ventilation, strength, sanitation and design for safe handling."

A message overlaid on the latest viral clip read: "She chewed through the metal lock and zip ties while on a full dose of sedatives," as the footage showed a kennel with labels saying "live animal."

A later message said it "was a six hour flight cross country. Who knows how long she was out of the kennel in that baggage compartment."

The video later showed Sputnik standing near a pool in what appears to be the backyard of a home. "She acts like nothing happened and is totally fine," said another message across the video.

Some TikTokers were concerned that Sputnik may have had a stressful and "terrifying" experience on that flight journey.

User Me wrote: "She must have been really freaked out."

Laura Walker said: "I heard that animals transported in cargo is extremely terrifying for them because of the noise. I guess the noise is like fireworks times a thousand."

Gena_California asked: "She must have been terrified? or is she too nosey to be scared?"

Eveeidorb said: "You should NEVER put your dog under a plane ever under zero circumstances ever!!!! Horror stories. So glad she's okay."

Others were impressed and amused by Sputnik's escape.

EJ191 said the dog must have been thinking "ma'am this was NOT first class" and the original poster replied "That is exactly her vibe."

Timmura J wrote "she stood there like 'this isn't the travel accommodations we discussed previously!'."

User dsquaredLO87 said "Shibas are smart little devils" and AnnoyingBird33 wrote "These dogs are too smart for their own good."

John Robbie noted "her face was like 'I swear Susan if you ever put me in that cage again the plane is next.'"

Megan Hogan was amused by "the fact that she was probably wandering around looking into other kennels."

NotDe said: "that picture of her at the door would have me laughing for years."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.