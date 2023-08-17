Shock as Arizona Woman Discovers Entire Snakeskin in Her Kitchen

A woman based in Arizona has shocked audiences online after sharing on social media that she had spotted a large snake in her kitchen.

The woman, who goes by @sedonaskyxo, on TikTok had jokingly opened the video by asking viewers if they would like to move to Arizona before zooming in on the snakeskin that was hanging from her kitchen cabinet. The TikTok user added that she had spotted it shortly after waking up, while on her way to make breakfast.

The video, which has more than 12.4 million views, is captioned: "Scorpions, spiders, venomous lizards, snakes, you name it. We're like a mini Australia but no ocean."

A snake slithers in a kitchen. A woman has shared on TikTok that she found a large snakeskin in her Arizona kitchen. Getty Images

What Can You Do if You Catch a Snake in Your Home?

The prospect of finding a snake in your home can feel like a nightmare for many. Scot Hodges, vice president of technical services at Arrow Exterminators in Atlanta, Georgia, told Newsweek how this nightmare can be controlled.

"Snakes are often seen during the day, sunbathing and conserving their energy, so they can hunt at night. Snakes like to hide under structures such as rocks, concrete slabs, fallen trees, wood piles, and cluttered areas," Hodges said.

The snake expert added: "It's best to leave a snake alone if you can. They are most likely just looking for a food source and will leave you alone unless they feel threatened."

Hodges said that individuals who are concerned about snake sightings near their homes should call a licensed professional to come to assess the situation.

"If you happen to get bitten by a snake, try to remain calm and identify the snake as quickly as possible; take a picture with your phone if you can; and seek medical attention immediately," Hodges added.

It is possible to stop snakes from entering a home. This can be achieved by eliminating areas where they can seek shelter such as wood or debris and trimming back hedges.

Hodges also said you should try sealing openings in and around homes and under concrete slabs.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on August 8 by @sedonaskyxo, the TikTok post has received over 1.6 million likes. Thousands of TikTok users have shared their shock at the intruder in the comments section below the post.

"Just casually got a basilisk roaming in your kitchen cabinets," one user wrote.

Another added: "It's me, I'm the one that wants to move to Arizona."

"As Lucille Bluth stated 'I'd rather be dead in California than alive in Arizona'," shared a third user.

Newsweek reached out to @sedonaskyxo for comment via TikTok.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work, and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.