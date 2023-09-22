Funny

Shock as Couple Discover Their Cat 'Got Rid' of Kitten by Watching Pet Cam

By
Funny Cats Kittens Siblings TikTok

A cat called Finn has left the internet in stitches after his owners revealed that he left their little kitten loose while they were out.

The post was shared on TikTok on Sunday under the username @ginabonini, featuring CCTV footage from their living room. In it, the couple are in a state of shock upon discovering that the door to their kitten's confinement room had been left open. They are seen trying to understand what happened.

The poster, Gina, told Newsweek: "Finn is a 3-year-old tabby with a big personality. He's vocal and will 'talk back' when spoken to. We recently got Louie, who's about 8 weeks old and has earned the nickname 'Squeaks' as he is chatty like his big brother. The two get along great, to the point that Finn opens the door to the room Louie is in daily."

@ginabonini

The moment of panic 😅 #catsoftiktok #kittensoftiktok #cat #kitten #finn #louie #finnandlouie #escapeartist #cattok #kittentok

♬ original sound - Gina

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "Coming home and realizing our cat opened the door to the room the kitten was in... " It is followed by: "The moment of panic."

In another post later that day, the couple said that nothing happened to their kitten. In fact, they found him peacefully sleeping on the bed in his room, just where they left him before leaving the house, and everything was fine.

Cats can be best friends as long as they are introduced properly. ASPCA Pet Insurance says that, when bringing a new kitty into your home, you should keep them in different rooms in the beginning. This is so the animals can get used to the sounds and smells of each other before meeting face to face.

"After a while, you can start letting the two cats spend time together in the same room, but only under careful supervision. If you notice any signs of aggression, such as backing away, arching the back, or hissing, separate the cats and try again another time. If they seem to get along, you can let them interact for increasingly longer periods," the ASPCA Pet Insurance website adds.

cat "got rid" of kitten for owners
From left: The two cats chilling together; and Louie the kitty. A video has gone viral after a couple reacted when they found out what their cat did to the kitten. Getty Images

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 6.4 million views and almost 375,000 likes on the platform.

One user, tab fun, commented: "Your cat was like I just need y'all to know that I could. I didn't but I could." And Kala posted: "Cat Said 'got rid of him for ya."

Myra M wrote: "This happened to me! Accidentally left the door the kitten was in open. Woke up and thought I was gonna wake up to a crime scene." And Watermelonrobot added: "You can see the math formulas floating around their heads as they calculate what happened."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC