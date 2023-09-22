Shock as Couple Discover Their Cat 'Got Rid' of Kitten by Watching Pet Cam

A cat called Finn has left the internet in stitches after his owners revealed that he left their little kitten loose while they were out.

The post was shared on TikTok on Sunday under the username @ginabonini, featuring CCTV footage from their living room. In it, the couple are in a state of shock upon discovering that the door to their kitten's confinement room had been left open. They are seen trying to understand what happened.

The poster, Gina, told Newsweek: "Finn is a 3-year-old tabby with a big personality. He's vocal and will 'talk back' when spoken to. We recently got Louie, who's about 8 weeks old and has earned the nickname 'Squeaks' as he is chatty like his big brother. The two get along great, to the point that Finn opens the door to the room Louie is in daily."

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "Coming home and realizing our cat opened the door to the room the kitten was in... " It is followed by: "The moment of panic."

In another post later that day, the couple said that nothing happened to their kitten. In fact, they found him peacefully sleeping on the bed in his room, just where they left him before leaving the house, and everything was fine.

Cats can be best friends as long as they are introduced properly. ASPCA Pet Insurance says that, when bringing a new kitty into your home, you should keep them in different rooms in the beginning. This is so the animals can get used to the sounds and smells of each other before meeting face to face.

"After a while, you can start letting the two cats spend time together in the same room, but only under careful supervision. If you notice any signs of aggression, such as backing away, arching the back, or hissing, separate the cats and try again another time. If they seem to get along, you can let them interact for increasingly longer periods," the ASPCA Pet Insurance website adds.

From left: The two cats chilling together; and Louie the kitty. A video has gone viral after a couple reacted when they found out what their cat did to the kitten. Getty Images

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 6.4 million views and almost 375,000 likes on the platform.

One user, tab fun, commented: "Your cat was like I just need y'all to know that I could. I didn't but I could." And Kala posted: "Cat Said 'got rid of him for ya."

Myra M wrote: "This happened to me! Accidentally left the door the kitten was in open. Woke up and thought I was gonna wake up to a crime scene." And Watermelonrobot added: "You can see the math formulas floating around their heads as they calculate what happened."

