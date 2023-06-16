Shock as Fitness Coach Shows How 2 Identical Meals Differ by 447 Calories

A video that explains how certain tweaks to one dish can help whoever eats it gain or lose weight has stunned users online.

The viral video shows audiences how one salad could be transformed into a handy meal for weight loss and weight gain goals through specific changes that increase or decrease its calorie count.

The video shows viewers two salads being made side-by-side. Both salads should, in theory, boast the exact same calorie count as they both are made from the same ingredients, but the video's creator, Bailey Haslam, a woman's health and fitness coach, explained that by making a couple of minor changes and adapting the portion sizes of the two salads, they can end up being nearly 500 calories apart.

@baileyhaslampt The power of understanding nutrition! Both very “healthy” meals but one is OVER 1,000 calories. Different steaks have very different calories Eye filet is my fav for weight-loss phases, it’s lower in calories & still high in protein. Steaks with more marbling (the white stuff you see aka fat) is higher in calories because it’s higher in fat. Weight-loss salad- 👉🏻200g eye filet steak - 356cals 👉🏻200g tomato’s - 62 Cals 👉🏻25g feta - 84cals 👉🏻8g pine nuts - 56cals 👉🏻10g onions - 4 Cals 👉🏻10g Balsamic dressing - 23cals 👉🏻60g rocket- 13 Cals Weight gain salad- 👉🏻250g Ribeye steak - 685 Cals 👉🏻200g tomato’s - 62 Cals 👉🏻44g mini bocconcini - 117 Cals 👉🏻15g pine nuts - 105cals 👉🏻10g Onions - 4 Cals 👉🏻20g Balsamic dressing - 47 Cals 👉🏻60g rocket - 13 Cals Now the point of these posts is to show you 1- calories matter 2- Understanding nutrition better will benefit you wildly 3- You can still eat “healthy” and not lose weight 4- You can eat foods you enjoy & still lose weight #recipesoftiktok #caloriedeficit #weightloss #weightgain #bulkingseason #caloriesincaloriesout #caloriesmatter ♬ original sound - ALTÉGO

The lighter variant of the beef, cheese, tomato and arugula salad is shown to be 585 calories, while its more indulgent version has 1,032 calories. Haslam's post suggests that the lighter version of the salad is ideal for someone who's hoping to lose weight, while the more calorific version would be better suited to an individual who wants to gain weight.

David Chesworth, an exercise physiologist and program director at Hilton Head Health in South Carolina, told Newsweek how people should approach losing weight healthily, aside from adapting the portion sizes of their meals. He said that a strategic balance between a healthy diet and an exercise routine, without any restrictions, can help people achieve their weight loss goals.

"Exercise alone is a poor weight loss strategy," he said. "It's best to think of exercise as the perfect co-pilot to nutrition when it comes to losing weight. Include exercise to gain all the benefits that exercise has to offer such as improved heart health, increased energy, stronger bones, muscles and joints and improved mobility.

A stock image of a selection of salad toppings. The viral video showed audiences how one salad could be transformed into a handy weight loss or weight gain meal. Getty Images

"Although exercise by itself is a weak predictor for weight loss, it is the number one predictor for weight maintenance upon reaching your goal. Exercising can help you establish the habit of being an active person.

"Those who lose weight and keep it off are often doing the same things they did to get there to begin with. So if you lose your weight by following a punishing workout plan and a restrictive diet, it can be challenging to maintain those results."

Chesworth encourages people who are keen to lose weight to be patient with themselves, and remember that weight loss journeys are always a marathon, never a sprint. Simply restricting your calorie intake is never the answer.

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @BaileyHaslamPT on May 6, the TikTok post, which can be seen here, has been liked by more than 90,000 users.

One user commented: "This is what I'm doing wrong! Thank you!"

Newsweek reached out to @BaileyHaslamPT via TikTok for comment.

