Shock as Hen Lays Egg on Unsuspecting Llama: 'Why Not?'

A chicken laying an egg on a llama has stunned her owner, as well as the internet. After all the nesting boxes were taken at the Fluffy Top Animal Sanctuary in Scottsdale, Arizona, 9-year-old Henrietta decided to use Biscuit the llama instead.

"This was the first time I ever saw her lay an egg on him. I was blown away to be honest," founder Ashley Erdos told Newsweek.

Erdos believes Henrietta chose Biscuit as a nesting box due to his position, with the llama resting under a swamp cooler at the time. However, Henrietta also regularly uses the 7-year-old llama to escape from Dumbledore, a rooster who is "obsessed" with her.

Biscuit didn't seem very concerned about Henrietta laying an egg on his back. @henstefani

"She has jumped on Biscuit in the past, but it's always because Dumbledore is chasing her," Erdos said.

She managed to catch the moment on camera, sharing it to her TikTok account (@henstefani). The video shows Erdos' friend Sandra Sitto crouched on the floor next to Biscuit, who has Henrietta (left) and Dumbledore (right) perched on his back.

"I can tell it's coming out," Erdos can be heard saying off-camera, while Henrietta makes uncomfortable warbles. The chicken then squats down to release the egg, which lands on an unassuming Biscuit's fur.

"Oh my God," says Sitto in the clip, putting her hands over her mouth in shock. "I've never seen that before in my life."

"I've never seen it before either," replies Erdos. "Well, not on a llama."

The funny footage quickly went viral, receiving over one million views and more than 118,000 likes.

Erdos got her first flock of chickens 10 years ago and immediately fell in love with them. She started the Fluffy Top Sanctuary to show "how amazing chickens are," and currently has 36 chickens in her care—including five that live in her home.

"[Chickens] are smart, entertaining, curious, affectionate, and communicative," she said.

"They form friendships and bonds with each other and I've even seen them show empathy. I could just watch their silly antics all day."

Henrietta's unique egg-laying location quickly went viral. @henstefani

Describing chickens as "the most mistreated animals on the planet," she believes the meat industry is to blame for the belief that chickens are "dumb."

"People don't want to know that their chicken nuggets had a unique personality and feelings," she said.

However, Fluffy Top rescues more than just chickens. Eighty-six animals currently live at the sanctuary, including ducks, emus, llamas, goats, pigs, a mini cow and an alpaca. Erdos cares for all the creatures herself, except for two emus that her roommate is in charge of feeding.

She adopted Biscuit five years ago, with the "chill" llama accustomed to creatures of all shapes and sizes climbing on his back. Kobe, a baby goat, is particularly fond of Biscuit and loves "jumping all over him."

"He is really chill with the animals," Erdos said. "He's probably gotten desensitized."

Erdos said she'll allow the chickens to use Biscuit as an emergency nesting box in the future.

"If Biscuit doesn't mind, then sure, why not?" she said.

TikTok users were amused by Henrietta's choice of laying location, as well as Biscuit's lack of concern about being used as a makeshift nesting box.

"When you gotta lay an egg you gotta lay an egg," commented bluepoppypaige.

"It must be cozy on there," said countrylifestyle53.

"A soft place to land," wrote cmarie90232.

"The look on the face of that very tolerant llama," said teecee2530.

"So chill," agreed The fried nug.

"The llama is like 'I'm just happy I could help,'" joked Tori.

"He low-key looks happy and proud," commented queen_whitt_.

While cmarie90232 said: "I feel like this could be in a dr Seuss book."

