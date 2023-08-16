Wildlife

Shock as Kingsnake Eats Venomous Copperhead in Missouri—'Nature in Action'

By
Wildlife Viral Trends Trending Snakes

The moment one snake ate a venomous copperhead serpent has been caught on camera in Missouri.

On a job site in Ozark County, the team from Winrod Brothers Construction were stunned to stumble upon the unusual sight. In the Facebook pictures shared by the Missouri Department of Conservation, a speckled kingsnake can be seen devouring the nearby eastern copperhead. The images are titled "Nature in Action".

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Conservation told Newsweek: "We posted the pictures as part of our social-media engagement strategy to help people discover nature by showing them nature in action, including through pictures submitted from our followers and others."

Copperhead and kingsnake
The speckled kingsnake devouring the copperhead. The team from Winrod Brothers Construction in Missouri were stunned to see this example of nature in action. Missouri Dept. of Conservation via Facebook

The speckled kingsnake is native to North America, specifically found in the southeastern states such as Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and parts of Texas. Found in woodlands, grasslands, swamps and marshes, the non-venomous snake is often considered beneficial to their habitat.

As constrictors, the kingsnakes subdue their prey by coiling around them and squeezing. With a diet of mainly small mammals, birds, bird eggs, reptiles and amphibians, they are often seen eating other snakes. The speckled kingsnake is generally shy and reclusive, often hiding from humans.

Meanwhile, the copperhead snake, also native to North America, is a little more threatening. Often found in forests, woodlands and grasslands, it is a venomous snake that can deliver a painful bite that causes localized swelling, tissue damage and discomfort.

Their bites are rarely fatal to humans, but individuals who are bitten should seek medical attention. The copperhead snake primarily feeds on small prey such as rodents, birds and insects and use their famous camouflage coloring to hide from prey before striking.

Earlier this year, Newsweek saw another pair of snakes "fight to the death" in a tangle before one ate the other. In fact, scientists have found that various species will consume other snakes as prey.

Nature in Action Snakes Article
The kingsnake eats the eastern copperhead in Missouri. The latter is poisonous, while the other reptile is a constrictor. Missouri Dept. of Conservation via Facebook

Missouri Department of Conservation's Facebook post received more than 6,000 reactions and hundreds of comments from amazed viewers.

RoxAnne Snelson wrote: "These photos are fantastic—it's hard to believe how that snake at the copperhead!"

Ryan Parker had a personal angle on the unusual sight. "I saved a king snake in my yard just earlier this year," he wrote. "I knew I did it for a reason!"

"This is why I love having kind snakes and black snakes around my house," agreed Delphiafay Simpson.

"Very cool to have photos of something most of us would never otherwise see," posted Theresa Enderle.

Other users wrote that it was the perfect example of why educating people on snake identification was essential. "This is a good example of why we need to educate ourselves to identify snakes," commented Kay Colvin. "All are not dangerous."

Update 8/16/23, 8:27 a.m. ET: This article was updated with a new image.

More wildlife stories
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC