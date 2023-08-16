Shock as Kingsnake Eats Venomous Copperhead in Missouri—'Nature in Action'

The moment one snake ate a venomous copperhead serpent has been caught on camera in Missouri.

On a job site in Ozark County, the team from Winrod Brothers Construction were stunned to stumble upon the unusual sight. In the Facebook pictures shared by the Missouri Department of Conservation, a speckled kingsnake can be seen devouring the nearby eastern copperhead. The images are titled "Nature in Action".

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Conservation told Newsweek: "We posted the pictures as part of our social-media engagement strategy to help people discover nature by showing them nature in action, including through pictures submitted from our followers and others."

The speckled kingsnake devouring the copperhead. The team from Winrod Brothers Construction in Missouri were stunned to see this example of nature in action. Missouri Dept. of Conservation via Facebook

The speckled kingsnake is native to North America, specifically found in the southeastern states such as Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and parts of Texas. Found in woodlands, grasslands, swamps and marshes, the non-venomous snake is often considered beneficial to their habitat.

As constrictors, the kingsnakes subdue their prey by coiling around them and squeezing. With a diet of mainly small mammals, birds, bird eggs, reptiles and amphibians, they are often seen eating other snakes. The speckled kingsnake is generally shy and reclusive, often hiding from humans.

Meanwhile, the copperhead snake, also native to North America, is a little more threatening. Often found in forests, woodlands and grasslands, it is a venomous snake that can deliver a painful bite that causes localized swelling, tissue damage and discomfort.

Their bites are rarely fatal to humans, but individuals who are bitten should seek medical attention. The copperhead snake primarily feeds on small prey such as rodents, birds and insects and use their famous camouflage coloring to hide from prey before striking.

Earlier this year, Newsweek saw another pair of snakes "fight to the death" in a tangle before one ate the other. In fact, scientists have found that various species will consume other snakes as prey.

The kingsnake eats the eastern copperhead in Missouri. The latter is poisonous, while the other reptile is a constrictor. Missouri Dept. of Conservation via Facebook

Missouri Department of Conservation's Facebook post received more than 6,000 reactions and hundreds of comments from amazed viewers.

RoxAnne Snelson wrote: "These photos are fantastic—it's hard to believe how that snake at the copperhead!"

Ryan Parker had a personal angle on the unusual sight. "I saved a king snake in my yard just earlier this year," he wrote. "I knew I did it for a reason!"

"This is why I love having kind snakes and black snakes around my house," agreed Delphiafay Simpson.

"Very cool to have photos of something most of us would never otherwise see," posted Theresa Enderle.

Other users wrote that it was the perfect example of why educating people on snake identification was essential. "This is a good example of why we need to educate ourselves to identify snakes," commented Kay Colvin. "All are not dangerous."

