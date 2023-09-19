Heartwarming

Shock as Man Raised With Dogs Reveals Why He Prefers Cats

By
Heartwarming Dogs Cats Pets TikTok

A man from New York City has gone viral on social media after revealing that he thinks that felines are better than canines, even though he was raised with dogs.

In a video shared on TikTok on September 15, under the username mikelslate, the poster can be seen lying on his bed, pretending to be asleep, as his small kitten, Pucci, lies on his head, using him as a human pillow.

He can be heard saying: "How am I supposed to get up? I'm never getting a dog again. Cats for life," before bursting into laughter as his goofy kitten falls over while trying to get the best sleeping position.

owner explains why cats are better thandogs
A stock image of a man petting a kitten. A man who was raised with dogs has revealed why he thinks cats are better. Getty Images

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "My first time ever owning a cat. After being raised with dogs. My whole life has changed lol. Cats 4 life. I pretend to be asleep so she doesn't move." This is followed by: "I'm. Obsessed. With. Her."

While cats' popularity continues to grow, dogs are still America's favorite pet. According to data published by Forbes, as of 2022, 44.5 percent of U.S. households own dogs, while only 29 percent of households own cats.

Between the years 2016 and 2022, the percentage of American households that own dogs increased by 6.1 percentage points, from 38.4 percent to 44.5 percent. At the same time, the percentage of households that own cats increased by 4 percentage points, from 25 percent to 29 percent.

@mikelslate

Im. Obsessed. With. Her. #kittensoftictok #kitten #kittenlove #kittenrescue #kittentok #catsoftiktok #catstagram

♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

The video quickly went viral and has so far received more than 8.4 million views and 1.8 million likes on TikTok.

One user, Putz_inator, commented: "Cats really are adorable. I don't know how people don't like them."

Meghan said: "I was a dog person but we got a cat. I am in love!!"

DownOnTheChatt wrote: "Everyone is a cat person.....some people just don't know it yet."

Susbur10 added: "After only having dogs, we adopted brother & sister kittens during the pandemic. OMG!! We are NEVER getting a dog again. Enjoy being a cat dad!!"

Another user, AshieK, commented: "The dilemma of cat owners worldwide: how to go to work when the cat is on you."

Newsweek reached out to mikelslate for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC