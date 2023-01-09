Shock at Miami Apartment Building's Pool Overlooked by Jail: 'Free Show'

A luxury pool with an unfortunate neighbor has shocked the internet after a viral video pointed out a major problem.

On January 2, Twitter user @vovloshine shared a video from the poolside at the luxury Caoba Apartments complex in Miami, Florida.

Located in downtown Miami, the apartments were built in 2021, but it seems that when plans were drawn up one detail was overlooked—the federal jail across the street.

In the viral video, federal detainees are seen shouting through the windows of the jail to women relaxing poolside at the Caoba complex.

A free show for the Federal detainees across the Street from Downtown 5th 😂😂😂#Miami pic.twitter.com/2U9hwWPEYn — Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) January 2, 2023

The Federal Detention Center, Miami is at the corner of Northeast Fourth Street and North Miami Avenue and operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It houses thousands of inmates.

On Twitter, @volvoshine said: "A free show for the federal detainees across the street from Downtown 5th," as the video gained more than 270,000 views.

According to Apartments.com, the Caoba apartment complex has rental units ranging from 349 to 1272 square feet, with rent ranging from $2254 to $5,223 per month.

Caoba is majority owned by the former CEO of WeWork Adam Neumann as part of his latest real estate ventures. Designed to stretch over two neighboring towers, the existing tower is 43 stories high, with the second tower under construction. When completed the two will share a parking garage and have a combined total of 855 apartment blocks.

Newsweek has reached out to Caoba Apartments for comment.

In replies to the viral video, Twitter users shared their shock and amusement at the planning mishap.

"Brilliant planning," said one commenter, while another wrote: "Miami is, by far, the most amusing city in the U.S."

"Only in Miami," wrote another reply. While one advised: "Always check your neighbors before purchasing."

The Office of Congressional and Public Affairs told Newsweek: "The Federal Detention Center (FDC) Miami was built in 1995 and houses male and female offenders of all security levels and serves as the detention center for the Southern District of Florida. The Instagram video which has surfaced was filmed from a rooftop pool area of a new apartment building, adjacent to the FDC, which was recently built in 2021. Prior to development, the area was an empty parking lot.

"While for safety and security reasons we do not discuss internal guidance or security practices, we can tell you the issue presented in the video is under investigation and we are actively pursuing a solution that both addresses the concern of the public and is in accordance with American Correctional Association guidelines," they added.

"They pay extra for that?" asked one reply on Twitter after seeing the video.

But some commenters didn't seem to be as worried. One said: "As long as they aren't hardcore criminals or predators I have no issue with this," wrote one Twitter user.

Newsweek has reached out to @vovloshine for comment.