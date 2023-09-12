Internet Shocked as Bodybuilder Reveals Before and After Transformation

A bodybuilder has gone viral on social media after showing off her unbelievable transformation over the years.

Lauren Karov, 19, has certainly had a glow-up in recent years, but not in the way most teens experience. The bodybuilder regularly shares videos and pictures showing her muscular physique on social media (@deltmommy). However, she stunned many internet users when, in June, she posted a picture of what she used to look like, before she started working out.

The before picture shows Karov with a much smaller frame, before revealing how different she looks now, with a strong and toned physique. The video has received more than 11.9 million views and over 1.3 million likes on TikTok. With many people taking on this before and after trend, Karov joked in the caption that she thinks she might win it with her remarkable achievement.

A muscly woman working out at the gym. Lauren Karov has stunned the internet with her transformation since taking up bodybuilding. Lyashik/Getty Images

Bodybuilding has long been a popular means to work out, increase strength and gain a gym-honed physique straight out of an action movie. As explained by a 2021 study into the effects of bodybuilding on young athletes, the purpose of this sport is to create enlarged muscles and a low body-fat percentage.

However, as the sport requires such noticeable physical changes, and athletes are judged on their muscly physiques, the study shows that bodybuilders are more predisposed to using dietary supplements to enhance the changes, compared to other sportspeople.

Dietary supplements include vitamins, minerals, and protein powders, to help them work out more, recover faster, and build more muscle. The results from the study showed that 81 percent of the 107 participants used dietary supplements, while 35 percent admitted to using hormone enhancers.

There was a correlation between the two, as subjects who use dietary supplants were 30 times more likely to use hormones as well. For this reason, the researchers concluded that it is becoming a worrying health problem because there is often a lack of knowledge about the effects these enhancers may have.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also highlighted than many bodybuilding products may contain steroids, leading to a variety of health risks. Misuse can cause liver injury, severe acne, hair loss, kidney damage, and depression. The FDA urges anyone who may be taking a product that contains steroids, or steroid-like substances, to cease their consumption and prevent any future health concerns.

Since discovering her love for working out and bodybuilding, Karov now teaches one-to-one workout sessions with those looking to get their own journey started.

Many TikTok users were blown away by the change in her appearance over the years, leading to more than 22,400 comments on the viral video.

User @kelsyy44 wrote, "Scared me a lil," while @cameronbutler68_ commented: "This is actually impressive, half the guys don't even look like this."

Another comment, from @kingcandybar, reads: "the way I jumped, covered my mouth, and gasped."

Newsweek reached out to @deltmommy via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have any amazing transformation videos or pictures you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.