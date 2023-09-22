Shock as Passenger Claims Flight Attendants Sat Human 'Organ' Next to Her

The last thing Kaile Schwartz expected when she boarded a short flight from Skiathos to Athens was to be seated next to what she suspects may have been a human organ.

While it's perfectly legal for an airline to strap a transplant organ into the passenger seat next to you, Schwartz still found the situation pretty bizarre, and made an amusing TikTok video to document her experience.

The social-media post on September 17 by @KayGeeQ shows the Olympic Air passenger in her seat, with a large cooler bag strapped into the seat next to her. The woman shared in the post that she thinks the bag may be storing a human organ that's being flown from one Greek city to another to be used in a transplant operation.

On reflection, Schwartz is not so sure and told Newsweek that she now thinks the box may have just been transporting medication.

Schwartz said: "I was sitting on the plane and the flight attendant put this cooler bag down next to me mid-flight. I assumed that it was an organ or something, because what else would it be?

"Thinking back, they probably wouldn't have put a real transplant organ next to me, but it's still a cool thought," Schwartz added.

She said that that bag was probably just transporting someone's medication. While the imposing bag grabbed her curiosity, the Olympic Air passenger never asked any of the cabin crew what the bag contained.

"I really wasn't sure what was in it! As soon as the plane landed, one of the flight attendants took the container immediately and rushed away with it. I can't say what it was," Schwartz said.

Newsweek emaled the airline Schwartz had been travelling with, Olympic Air, for comment and clarification.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform, the TikTok post has been liked by more than 366,000 users and commented on almost 1,200 times. To date, the clip has been viewed more than 2.4 million times.

"Organ is better then a person trust," one user wrote, while another added: "Quite romantic to steal someone's hearth."

"I'd have my own little Grey's Anatomy moment," joked a different TikTok viewer.

