Shock As Student Offered Rent-Free Place at Sister's Wants Money To Dog-Sit

A student demanding that their sister pay them for dog-sitting—despite the offer to live in her apartment rent-free—is being bashed by Reddit users.

In a post to the Am I the A******? (AITA) subreddit on January 29, user u/FreeDogSitter said they are a 21-year-old college student currently living at home with their mom, but desperately want to move out.

The user's older sister Alice recently got a new job abroad and has offered the user her apartment rent-free in exchange for taking care of her two dogs while she's away. However, FreeDogSitter wants to be paid to watch the pets, despite the sister covering all of their utility bills and "anything dog-related."

"I'll have to walk them for hours every day, take them to the vet, etc," the user wrote.

"She said they will pay for anything dog-related and will pay for doggy daycare for a few days during my exam periods or if I want to go on a vacation.

"I like her offer, her flat is much closer to my university, but taking care of 2 dogs is a lot of work.

"I think it's reasonable to want to be paid for the work I do. If I didn't have to take care of the dogs, I could get a part-time job, so I feel like I should be reimbursed for that."

Redditers blasted the poster's "entitlement," with the story receiving almost 6,000 upvotes and more than 2,000 comments.

Is Renting From a Family Member a Bad Idea?

Lazer Sternhell, chief executive officer of real estate company Cignature Realty, said renting from a relative has both positives and negatives.

"The pros of renting from a family member is the comfort in knowing who you are working with and the expectations that come from this relationship," he told Newsweek.

"There should be no surprises when it comes to this arrangement and that should alleviate certain fears or reservations."

However, a close relationship can also cause issues, such as a lack of boundaries or the possibility of one party being taken advantage of.

"One con of renting from a family member is that a lack of discipline can set in," Sternhell said.

"Perhaps a missed payment occurs or deadlines are not met consistently and this can lead to potentially uglier encounters down the road."

To stay on good terms, Sternhell said it's imperative that both landlord and renter treat each other with respect. He also recommends putting legal protections in place, even if it's someone you love and trust.

"All tenants must have a lease, and an attorney should advise on changes to DIY leases," he said. "Do a budget if you are the lodger. This will help internally as you move forward with this type of setup—make sure you can afford to take on this responsibility.

"The main point of a rental agreement is to clear any confusion regarding the leasing of the property between both parties—even for family members."

'The Privilege Is Blinding'

In her post, FreeDogSitter explained that their older sister had been offered a job abroad. She and her husband are moving for a six-month trial period, before deciding whether or not to stay long-term.

"They don't know what to do with the two dogs yet," the user said. "If they like it there, they will try to find a way to move the dogs there with them, but if it's not possible, they will rehome them in our country."

FreeDogSitter currently lives at home with their mother, as they can't afford to move out on their own in the area. When the siblings' mom found out that the user asked for money on top of the rent-free apartment offer, she called the poster "unreasonable" and "money hungry."

"Alice and our mom says that being allowed to live in her flat for free is already enough," they wrote. "When they told me this, I laughed at them and told my sister she could try to find another dog sitter then and I know I'm her best option. Now they are mad at me. AITA?"

Reddit users were unimpressed with FreeDogSitter's attitude, with user ibex2000 slamming the poster's "complete lack of self-awareness."

"The privilege is blinding," said Doe-rae.

"[original poster] is reeking 'I have never worked a job in my life' vibes," agreed CircularCausality.

"Taking care of 2 adult dogs in exchange for free lodging is WAY easier than working your a** off everyday WHILE studying AND having to pay for rent and utilities," wrote sharraleigh.

"Maybe [you] shouldn't move out of your mom's house yet as you sound kinda naïve," advised Ju5tsomeb0dyEls3.

In an update, FreeDogSitter said they'd "f***** up." It turns out, Alice did have options after all, with a cousin being given the offer instead.

"[He] who lives 2 hours away, but wants to move to our city," the user wrote.

"They are even talking about possibly making it a long-term thing and cousin being allowed to stay after the free 6 months is up for reduced rent, only having to pay an equal amount to their mortgage, which would normally only rent him a room."

Unfortunately, Reddit users had little sympathy for the poster, with Crazyiloveit writing: "Serves you right."

"You tried to take advantage of them and tried to be selfish and greedy," they said. "I am glad they found your cousin."

"You clearly were going to give [your sister] a hard time throughout those 6 months for having to take care of her dogs, while living and eating for free," wrote jesslopez14.

"You f***** around and found out," commented Synistria.

While celticmusebooks wrote: "Your cousin is scoring big time. Hopefully you've learned a valuable (though expensive) lesson on missed opportunity."

FreeDogSitter isn't the only one whose living situation has sparked debate online. A landlord who decided to quit their job and "leech" off their roommate's rent money was recently backed by Reddit users, while a woman refusing to split rent 50/50 with her boyfriend divided opinions.

Newsweek has reached out to u/FreeDogSitter for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a similar family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.