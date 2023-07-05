Shock As Tenant Learns Neighbor Has Been Entering Their Home for Years

Internet users have been left stunned by a woman's claims that her elderly neighbor has been entering, and cleaning, her home without her knowing for four years.

The woman had revealed in aReddit post that her neighbor, a female pensioner, had been "breaking in" to her home using a spare key that she'd been given by the house's former owners. While unconventional, the elderly neighbor seemed well-intentioned and simply waters the Redditor's plants and keeps her house in order while she's away.

The fact that she has been helping out in such a wholesome way without the Redditor's knowledge has left the internet in hysterics, with some internet users raising their eyebrows over how ethical the elderly woman's actions are.

"I've lived in my house for four years and I have just found out that my neighbor, who I have only ever had passing pleasantries with, still has a spare key that the previous owners gave her over 15 years ago," the woman wrote in a post on Reddit.

"Not only that, but when the new locks were fitted she asked if I was planning to give her a new spare. I said no and that I'd be fine with just my parents having one."

The woman then recalled her surprise at her elderly neighbor responding "well I won't be able to water your plants when you're away I suppose."

"So it turns out that the mad old girl has been letting herself into my house when I'm away to water my plants and tidy up without me knowing for four bloody years," the woman added.

"She did it for the previous owners and just didn't stop once they moved."

The Redditor ended her post with a wry joke: "Always change your locks when you move or a pensioner might come in and do your dusting while you're away."

Expert Verdict: Entering Property Without the Owner's Consent Is Illegal

"A neighbor should not use your key to enter your home without permission," San Francisco-based etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts told Newsweek.

"Entering someone's property without consent is a violation of privacy not to mention illegal."

The etiquette coach went on to say that it is crucial to respect people's boundaries, and that entering someone's home without their knowledge or consent is the total opposite of showing that respect.

"It's important to respect each other's boundaries and seek permission before entering someone else's property, even if you have a friendly relationship with your neighbor," said Grotts.

"If they need enter your home for whatever reason, it's best to communicate and discuss it beforehand to ensure mutual understanding and consent. Therefore, giving out your key may not be the best idea," she added.

It goes without saying to change the locks and get alarms or cameras installed so that you're not alarmed to find your neighbor is in your home without you.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 5 by u/Soulless--Plague, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 95% of the users that engaged with it and commented on more than 2,000 times. The general consensus is that while the elderly neighbor's actions were weird, they were ultimately harmless.

One user joked: "Oh those pesky grandmas are always up for a game of Theft and Shrubbery!"

Another added: "I never promised I would stop watering your rose garden."

