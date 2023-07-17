Shock as Woman Meets Stray Dog in 2018, Then Six Years Later He Finds Her

A woman has had an emotional reunion with a stray dog she was trying to help, six years after he went missing during a super typhoon.

Aria Keilbach moved to the island of Saipan in 2018 from Pueblo, Colorado, and has since set up the dogs rescue organization Boonie Babies Saipan.

In the video, which has been viewed over 85,000 times so far on TikTok, Keilbach explains that after she first moved to Saipan, there was a dog living on the streets outside her apartment building.

"He was feral and would not let me get close but he always wagged his tail when I got home and followed me on walks," she says in the video.

A stock image of a stray dog. A woman has been reunited with a stray dog she thought went missing six years ago in an emotional video. Elena Goosen/Getty Images

"We called him 'Pretty Boy' and for months, I tried to gain his trust with no success. We settled on being friends from a distance," Keilbach's video text read.

After a super typhoon, Pretty Boy disappeared and Keilbach moved house.

"Now 6 years later, I moved into a new house and was shocked to see a familiar face down the street. Hi Pretty Boy," she writes, as the video shows Pretty Boy looking right at her.

Saipan is the largest of the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth territory in the Western Pacific. 'Boonie dogs' is the term for the stray dogs of the Mariana Islands that are descended from dogs brought over during World War II, according to the Boonie Flight Project, a volunteer organization to find forever homes for the strays.

Many of them are free-roaming strays, and are a mixture of breeds such as German shepherds, beagles, Labrador retrievers, Dobermanns, greyhounds, and Chihuahuas.

Keilbach states on her website that at 16 years old, she started helping by driving around and handing out food to strays. "Urgent situations then thrust her into the world of rescue, fostering, and providing medical in-home care as she took in some of the worst situations of neglect she had ever seen," the website states.

Keilbach says that the situation for stray dogs on Saipan has become much harder since 2020 "when United Airlines suspended their PetSafe Travel Program. This meant that as well as the stray dogs already on the Mariana Islands, families wishing to move off the islands were forced to abandon their dogs, leaving people like Keilbach struggling for support, according to the website.

In an article for Pacific Island Times, Keilbach said, "The consequences of United PetSafe Travel's suspension are devastating to the [Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands].

"Not only does it destroy our efforts to minimize the overpopulation of stray dogs here and directly correlate to the premature deaths of animals that needed off-island medical attention, it also leaves pet owners with no choice but leave behind their beloved pets if they need to move off-island for any reason."

The Pacific Island Times reported that United Airlines released a statement on the issue saying they were unable to reinstate the program due to a lack of veterinarians on contract and designated animal relief areas.

"As a result, we're not able to grant their request to transport their pets while the PetSafe program remains suspended. We understand this is not an answer they want to hear, but we believe it's important to share the challenges we continue to face in offering this service. We're so sorry the subject organization is being affected by the suspension of our PetSafe service," per the airlines' statement.

TikTok users loved the emotional video.

"The way he looked at you at the end," said one user.

"That brought tears to my eyes. Dogs need to be protected at all costs," commented another.

"I am balling my eyes out. 6 years later and he's [still] on the streets," wrote a third user.

