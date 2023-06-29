Shock as Woman Reveals Aftermath of Throwing Contact Lenses Down the Bed

A woman's revelation that she threw her contact lenses away by discarding them down the side of her bed has been met with shock online.

In a viral video shared to TikTok by user haileyhay61601, she can be seen cleaning up the contact lenses that had accumulated under her bed for more than a year.

The video was captioned: "Moving out of my apartment after 1.5 years of throwing my contacts over the side of my bed."

In the clip, the TikTok user shows off the floor where her bed had been, and it was covered in old contact lenses and dust.

A file photo of contact lenses. The woman explained she had been throwing contact lenses down her bed for more than a year. Getty

As the clip continues, it shows the process of cleaning up the broken contact lenses that appeared to be like little shards.

According to a Harvard University report, there are risks to wearing the many types of contact lenses, which include:

Eye irritation or pain

Swelling around the eye

Blurry vision or sensitivity to light

Conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

Corneal ulcers (injury to the smooth, clear front portion of the eye)

Infectious keratitis (inflammation of the cornea due to an infection).

It added: "Although minor irritation may go away on its own within a day or two, stop wearing your contacts and call an eye doctor if you have severe or persistent symptoms. Usually, this requires evaluation by an ophthalmologist."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said between 12 million people aged 40 and over in the U.S. have some type of visual impairment.

According to the CDC: "Approximately 6.8 percent of children younger than 18 years in the United States have a diagnosed eye and vision condition.

"Nearly 3 percent of children younger than 18 years are blind or visually impaired, defined as having trouble seeing even when wearing glasses or contact lenses."

Since being shared on June 19, the post has received an estimated 2.9 million views, and it has received comments on some 790 occasions.

The majority of people who commented shared their own experiences of losing contact lenses around the house, while many others were shocked that it hadn't been cleaned sooner.

TikTok user Kirby said: "This reminds me of when my cousin stayed with me and I was finding contacts on my floor for 4 months afterward."

BossLady414 added: "Did you never sweep and on your floors that whole time? That's crazy, man."

Jacqueline simply commented: "Universal experience."

Golden posted: "Anyone else show this to their partner in defense of their own pile?"

Newsweek has contacted haileyhay61601 for comment via TikTok.