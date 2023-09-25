Shock as Woman Thinks Missing Pumpkin Was Stolen, CCTV Reveals True Culprit

A dog owner has left the internet in stitches after revealing what happened to her Halloween pumpkin that she thought had been stolen from her porch.

In a post shared on TikTok on Thursday, under the username Carolineinhickory, the dog owner reveals what happened to her "stolen" pumpkin thanks to her CCTV footage, which catches the culprit in the act.

In the clip, her little westie dog can be seen barking at something on the porch, accidentally moving one of the decorative Halloween pumpkins from his owners' porch. The pumpkin then literally rolls across the yard and into the road.

The post comes with a caption that says: "When you thought your pumpkin was stolen but it literally ran away." Followed by: "It's been 4 years since the mystery of the missing pumpkin was solved."

Halloween can be great fun with your pets, but you must make sure you take all the necessary steps to avoid harming them during the spooky season.

First of all, you must supervise the treats and make sure not to let them consume any snacks that can hurt them. The number one enemy for dogs is chocolate, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

"The general rule of thumb is the darker the chocolate, the more danger it poses," the AKC says. "If your pet consumes chocolate, contact your veterinarian, a veterinary emergency center, or the Pet Poison Helpline immediately."

You should also never give your dog any candies and gums, hard candies, raisins or grapes, and make sure to keep all candy wrappers far from your pet's reach.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has received more than 2.2 million views and 254,400 likes.

One user, No One, commented: "The dogs like 'Bruh, where you goin? We're supposed to stay on the porch!" And layna said: "The dog looking as if it's not the reason the pumpkin is gone anyways." Bezloginia added: "Pumpkin was fed up with the barking dog."

Stock image of a westie playing with pumpkins. A dog has left the internet in stitches after CCTV revealed what he did to his mom's pumpkin. Getty Images

Princess wrote: "I thought the dog was tied to the pumpkin, but it's just his leash over it so he moved and the pumpkin started rolling." And KSClaw joked: "That pumpkin saw its chance and took it."

Donna Nicole-Steele added: "The dog is like COME BACK!!!! They'll never believe me!!!!

