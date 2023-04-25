News

Shocking Moment Pilot Suffers Cardiac Arrest In Virginia Airport

A pilot's life has been saved by two TSA officers coming to his aid at a Virginia airport when they realized he was suffering a cardiac arrest.

Officer Nigel Allen and Lead Officer Trenard Collier ran to help save the aviator, who collapsed suddenly at Richmond International Airport.

A TSA news release dated April 24 said Allen noticed the pilot appeared as though he was getting into some difficulty.

"Trenard saw the pilot on the other side of the atrium," Allen said in the release, "and told me, 'I think that guy is about to pass out.' I looked over just as the pilot fell to the floor."

First responders surround pilot
Nigel Allen, first responders work to revive an airline pilot who collapsed at Richmond International Airport. Allen was commended for his work in helping to save the pilot's life. TSA RIC

Allen continued to assist the pilot after police and firefighters arrived and began to administer CPR.

At one point the pilot's heart stopped beating and he required further medical intervention prompting Allen to sprint down the hall to retrieve an automated external defibrillator.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that every year, about 805,000 people in the U.S. have a heart attack.

Of those figures 605,000 are a first heart attack and 200,000 happen to people who have already had a heart attack.

Allen and Collier then cleared the area to give police and firefighters the room they needed to assist the pilot.

The statement continued: "As responders continued treatment, Allen retrieved the pilot's luggage and quickly carried it to the TSA checkpoint. There, he screened the luggage to ensure the pilot was not a Federal Flight Deck Officer and possibly carrying law enforcement equipment, which would need to be secured."

Virginia TSA Federal Security Director Chuck Burke praised Allen for his actions and quick thinking.

Burke added: "[Officer] Allen's actions displayed conspicuous initiative, capability, and above and beyond service to the community he serves.

"His actions clearly contributed to saving the pilot's life. The RIC Airport Police Department and stakeholders at RIC commended (Officer) Allen for his quick response in being the first to administer initial first aid."

Burke continued: "I'm proud to work side by side with the workforce at RIC who display caring and professionalism, such as (Officer) Allen, on a daily basis."

The pilot is recovering and his family has expressed appreciation for Allen's assistance to everyone involved.

Allen has served with the TSA in Richmond for four years and is currently a senior at Virginia Commonwealth University where he is completing his degree in information systems.

Newsweek has contacted the TSA for comment via email.

