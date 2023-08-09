Russian Defense Chief Admits Ukraine War Backfired on Moscow

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has described how the threats that Russia faces have increased since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In his opening remarks at a Russian Defense Ministry meeting, Shoigu said how there was a "manifold increase in the threats to Russia's military security in the western and northwestern strategic directions."

Among the reasons that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave for his attack on Ukraine was that it was in response to the enlargement of NATO. However, the threat posed by Russia in the conflict it started has meant that the alliance has added Finland to its ranks, doubling NATO's border with Russia. Sweden is also set to join.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on November 23, 2022 in Yerevan, Armenia. On August 9, 2023, he said that since the start of the war in Ukraine, there has been a "manifold increase in the threats to Russia's military security." Getty Images

At its summit in July, NATO members planned in detail for the first time since the Cold War what to do in the event of a direct conflict with Moscow, showing that the war Putin started has increased the alliance's resolve.

In his speech released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, Shoigu did not say that Russia was to blame for a larger NATO but did state that the entry of Helsinki, and soon Stockholm, was seriously destabilizing.

Shoigu added that it was likely there would be additional NATO military groupings and weapons that will be "capable of hitting critical targets in the northwest of Russia." He complained about the militarization of Poland, which has become "the main instrument of the United States' anti-Russian policy."

When contacted by Newsweek for a response to Shoigu's remarks, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said that Washington would "continue to focus on helping Ukraine succeed on the battlefield."

"Our allies and partners have been clear, though, that we are committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend their country against Russia's aggression," the statement said. "NATO is more united right now than it has been in decades."

Shoigu also took a swipe at the large-scale purchase weapons by the U.S., the U.K. and South Korea, which included tanks, artillery and air defense systems, as well as combat aircraft.

Following Finland's accession to the bloc, Shoigu said that Moscow will build up its forces at its western borders as he repeated the Kremlin line that "the collective West is waging a proxy war against Russia."

He added that, since the start of the war, Ukraine had received Western tanks, armored fighting vehicles, rocket launchers and anti-aircraft missile systems.

Shoigu also said that formations of non-regional NATO had more than doubled since the start of the war in February. He added that the U.S. "is steadily raising the stakes, seeking ever more long-range and deadly weapons from its allies."

"These threats to Russia's military security require a timely and adequate response," Shoigu said in the speech, adding they would be discussed during the meeting.

Newsweek has contacted NATO for comment.